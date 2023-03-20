LEXINGTON — North Laurel High School senior Reed Sheppard capped off his memorable basketball career as a Jaguar on Sunday night by being named 2023 Kentucky Mr. Basketball.
Sheppard, a McDonald’s All-American, and University of Kentucky signee, joins 2006 Mr. Basketball, South Laurel High School star Walt Allen, as the only Laurel County student-athletes to capture the prestigious award.
“This means a lot. It’s a very, very, special award that I’m super-excited about,” Reed Sheppard said. “Growing up, in Kentucky, everybody wants to be a part of Mr. Basketball, and being able to win it, is a really special moment for me. Not a lot of people get to say that they’ve won it, so being able to is just an unbelievable experience.
“I don’t really have a lot of words to say about it, but it’s something that I’ll always cherish,” he added. “These next couple of weeks I’m gonna try and relax, and hang out with my friends, and chill out, and enjoy high school.”
North Laurel coach Nate Valentine said Sheppard is more than deserving of winning the award.
“We are so proud of Reed for being named Mr. Basketball. Reed is so deserving of this honor,” he said. “He has had an illustrious career and will have a permanent place in Kentucky high school basketball history. Through it all, he has remained humble and has been a terrific role model and ambassador for North Laurel basketball.”
Sheppard, who was presented his KABC 13th Region Player of the Year during quarterfinal action of Friday’s UK HealthCare Boys’ Sweet 16, finished his career with 3,727 points (third all-time in the state), 1,214 assists (second all-time in the state), 1,050 rebounds, and a state-record of 653 steals.
Reed’s parents, Jeff, and Stacey Reed said they were proud of Reed’s accomplishments, and the person he has become.
“We are proud of him,” Jeff Sheppard said. “I think it’s a testimony to all of the players he’s played with his whole life in Laurel County, and all of his elementary school, middle school teachers, and coaches — and the whole community has always rallied around Reed, and supported Reed — we’re thankful.
“Since Reed has been a little boy, he’s worked his tail off to be the best that he can be,” Stacey Sheppard said. “We’re very proud of Reed, but we’re most proud of him being the person that he is — just being humble, and enjoying the process.”
During his five-year varsity career at North Laurel, he guided the Jaguars to a 123-42 record, five consecutive district titles two 13th Region titles, a 32-4 record against 49th District opponents, and currently a 31-game win streak against 13th Region competition.
His senior campaign saw Sheppard guide North Laurel to a 25-11 mark, 49th District title, a 13th Region title, and an appearance in the UK HealthCare Boys’ Sweet 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.