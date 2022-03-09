PINEVILLE — North Laurel junior and University of Kentucky commit Reed Sheppard captured the 13th Region Boys Coaches Association Player of the Year honors while Bell County’s Brad Sizemore was named Coach of the Year.
Sheppard has helped guide the Jaguars to a 28-5 record along with a No. 5 state ranking. He also played a huge role in North Laurel winning the 49th District and 13th Region championships.
Sizemore guided the Bobcats to a 25-6 mark along with a 52nd District title, and an appearance in the semifinals of the 13th Region Tournament.
13th Region Boys Coaches Association All-Region Teams
Player of the Year
Reed Sheppard, North Laurel
Coach of the Year
Brad Sizemore, Bell County
All-Region First Team
Reed Sheppard, North Laurel
Trent Noah, Harlan County
Jevonte Turner, Knox Central
Jordan Akal, Harlan
Cameron Burnett, Bell County
Hayden Llewelyn, Corbin
Ryan Davidson, North Laurel
Isaac Mills, Knox Central
Parker Payne, South Laurel
Micah Engle, Lynn Camp
All-Region Second Team
Micah Steely, Williamsburg
Gavin Chadwell, Knox Central
Dawson Woolum, Bell County
Ashton Reynolds, Whitley County
Clay Sizemore, Bell County
Brody Wells, Corbin
Sawyer Thompson, Pineville
Jaedyn Gist, Harlan
Luke Adkins, Jackson County
Matthew Warren, Barbourville
All-Region Senior Academic Team
3.5 G.P.A. or higher
Cameron Burnett, Bell County
Coke Hoskins, Bell County
Carter McCune, Bell County
Connor McGeorge, Bell County
Dalton Stepp, Bell County
Jonathan Jackson, Corbin
John Mark Bryson, Harlan
Jackson Huff, Harlan County
Luke Adkins, Jackson County
Abe Brock, Knox Central
Isaac Mills, Knox Central
Landen Mills, Knox Central
Logan King, Knox Central
Blake Ledford, Knox Central
Bryce Imel, Knox Central
Gavin Allen, Lynn Camp
Clay Sizemore, North Laurel
Eli Thompson, Pineville
Rhys England, South Laurel
Brayden Reed, South Laurel
Jacob Steele, South Laurel
Trevor Downs, Whitley County
Zach Harrell, Whitley County
Micah Steely, Williamsburg
