 Les Nicholson

PINEVILLE — North Laurel junior and University of Kentucky commit Reed Sheppard captured the 13th Region Boys Coaches Association Player of the Year honors while Bell County’s Brad Sizemore was named Coach of the Year.

Sheppard has helped guide the Jaguars to a 28-5 record along with a No. 5 state ranking. He also played a huge role in North Laurel winning the 49th District and 13th Region championships.

Sizemore guided the Bobcats to a 25-6 mark along with a 52nd District title, and an appearance in the semifinals of the 13th Region Tournament.

 

13th Region Boys Coaches Association All-Region Teams

 

Player of the Year

Coach of the Year

Brad Sizemore, Bell County

 

All-Region First Team

Reed Sheppard, North Laurel

Trent Noah, Harlan County

Jevonte Turner, Knox Central

Jordan Akal, Harlan

Cameron Burnett, Bell County

Hayden Llewelyn, Corbin

Ryan Davidson, North Laurel

Isaac Mills, Knox Central

Parker Payne, South Laurel

Micah Engle, Lynn Camp

 

All-Region Second Team

Micah Steely, Williamsburg

Gavin Chadwell, Knox Central

Dawson Woolum, Bell County

Ashton Reynolds, Whitley County

Clay Sizemore, Bell County

Brody Wells, Corbin

Sawyer Thompson, Pineville

Jaedyn Gist, Harlan

Luke Adkins, Jackson County

Matthew Warren, Barbourville

 

All-Region Senior Academic Team

3.5 G.P.A. or higher

Cameron Burnett, Bell County

Coke Hoskins, Bell County

Carter McCune, Bell County

Connor McGeorge, Bell County

Dalton Stepp, Bell County

Jonathan Jackson, Corbin

John Mark Bryson, Harlan

Jackson Huff, Harlan County

Luke Adkins, Jackson County

Abe Brock, Knox Central

Isaac Mills, Knox Central

Landen Mills, Knox Central

Logan King, Knox Central

Blake Ledford, Knox Central

Bryce Imel, Knox Central

Gavin Allen, Lynn Camp

Clay Sizemore, North Laurel

Eli Thompson, Pineville

Rhys England, South Laurel

Brayden Reed, South Laurel

Jacob Steele, South Laurel

Trevor Downs, Whitley County

Zach Harrell, Whitley County 

Micah Steely, Williamsburg

