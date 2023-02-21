Hayden Llewellyn - Corbin Redhounds

The Redhounds (19-5) received a 27-point scoring effort from Hayden Llewellyn on Monday. | File photo

CORBIN — The 2023 13th Region Media District awards were released on Sunday night with Reed Sheppard, Hayden Llewellyn, Lynn Camp’s Micah Engle, and Harlan County’s Trent Noah capturing their respective district’s Boys Player of the Year awards.

On the girls’ side, North Laurel’s Emily Sizemore, South Laurel’s Emily Cox, Knox Central’s Halle Collins, and Bell County’s Grace Jo Wilder took top honors.

Boys District Awards

49th District Player of the Year

Reed Sheppard, North Laurel

49th District Coach of the Year

Nate Valentine, North Laurel

49th District Newcomer of the Year

Reece Davidson, North Laurel

All-49th District Team

Reed Sheppard, North Laurel

Ryan Davidson, North Laurel

Hayden Harris, Clay County

Jude Lakes, Jackson County

Landon Dezarn, Clay County

50th District Player of the Year

Hayden Llewellyn, Corbin

50th District Coach of the Year

Tony Pietrowski, Corbin

50th District Newcomer of the Year

Andrew Smith, Williamsburg

All-50th District Team

Hayden Llewellyn, Corbin

Ashton Reynolds, Whitley County

Jerrod Roark, Williamsburg

Eli Gover, South Laurel

Jordan Mabe, South Laurel

51st District Player of the Year

Micah Engle, Lynn Camp

51st District Coach of the Year

Brad Levy, Pineville

51st District Newcomer of the Year

Brayden Mills, Knox Central

All-51st District Team

Micah Engle, Lynn Camp

Sawyer Thompson, Pineville

Matt Warren, Barbourville

Ashton Moser, Pineville

Travis Scott, Barbourville

52nd District Player of the Year

Trent Noah, Harlan County

52nd District Coach of the Year

Derrick Akal, Harlan

52nd District Newcomer of the Year

Blake Burnett, Bell County

All-52nd District Team

Trent Noah, Harlan County

Kyler McLendon, Harlan

Dawson Woolum, Bell County

Jae’dyn Gist, Harlan

Maddox Huff, Harlan County

Girls District Awards

49th District Player of the Year

Emily Sizemore, North Laurel

49th District Coach of the Year

Eddie Mahan, North Laurel

49th District Newcomer of the Year

Emma Carl, North Laurel

All-49th District Team

Emily Sizemore, North Laurel

Brooke Nichelson, North Laurel

Abby Gilbert, Jackson County

Chloe McKnight, North Laurel

Kenady Ward, Jackson County

50th District Player of the Year

Emily Cox, South Laurel

50th District Coach of the Year

Isaac Wilson, Corbin

50th District Newcomer of the Year

Shelbie Mills, South Laurel

All-50th District Team

Emily Cox, South Laurel

Kylie Clem, Corbin

Kallie Housley, Corbin

Maddy Hopkins, Williamsburg

Darci Anderson, Corbin

51st District Player of the Year

Halle Collins, Knox Central

51st District Coach of the Year

Steve Warren, Knox Central

51st District Newcomer of the Year

Layla Brock, Barbourville

All-51st District Team

Halle Collins, Knox Central

Nadine Johnson, Pineville

Abby Mabe, Lynn Camp

Sara Smith, Barbourville

Timberly Fredrick, Knox Central

52nd District Player of the Year

Gracie Jo Wilder, Bell County

52nd District Coach of the Year

Anthony Nolan, Harlan County

52nd District Newcomer of the Year

Kairi Lamb, Bell County

All-52nd District Team

Gracie Jo Wilder, Bell County

Ella Karst, Harlan County

Aymanni Wynn, Harlan

Mataya Ausmus, Bell County

Kylie Noe, Harlan

