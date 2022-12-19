FORT MYERS, FLORIDA — It was a game that saw North Laurel’s Reed Sheppard become the boys basketball program’s career leading scorer with his 26-point output, but in the end, the Jaguars dropped their second straight decision in the City of Palms Classic, falling to Winter Haven, 82-66.
Sheppard, who now has 3,167 points, surpassed former Jaguar star Peyton Broughton’s total of 3,142 points, after draining a 3-pointer to begin the game.
He is now the career points leader at North Laurel High School, and the career assist leader as well.
Sheppard finished the contest with three 3-pointers while also knocking down all six free throw attempts.
“I was excited for Reed to break the all time scoring record at North Laurel,” North Laurel coach Nate Valentine said. “Peyton Broughton was an outstanding player and terrific young man. Peyton’s impact on North Laurel still runs strong. Reed is a great one to pass the torch to. He’s playing the best of the best night in and night out and been extremely efficient in doing so. We look forward to being able to recognize Reed when we get back to Kentucky.”
Ryan Davidson followed with a 16-point scoring effort while Brody Brock hit four 3-pointers, and finished with 14 points.
Reece Davidson, Colton Rawlings, and Cooper Elza each hit a 3-pointer apiece while Kole Jervis added a point.
North Laurel (6-4) finished with 10 3-pointers while hitting 9-of-10 from the free-throw line.
“We ran into a really good Winter Haven team that was hitting on all cylinders,” Valentine said. “They showed today why they are among the nation's best. I’m still proud of the way our guys fought. This is a great experience for us. We’ll continue to learn and grow from this.”
Despite seeing Brock score nine points, all coming from 3-point range, and Sheppard adding six points, the Jaguars still trailed, 22-17, entering the second quarter.
Sheppard added nine points while Davidson scored four points, as North Laurel found itself trailing, 38-30, at halftime.
Winter Haven’s Jamie Phillips, and Isaac Celiscar combined to scored 16 points to push their team’s advantage to 61-45 with eight minutes remaining.
