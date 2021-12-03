CORBIN — Corbin quickly erased the memory of its disappointing season-opening loss to Pulaski County by returning home and defeating 12th Region favorite Southwestern, 53-40, on Friday.
“It was key to get a win tonight,” Corbin coach Isaac Wilson said. “We were disappointed with the way we opened the season. We didn’t play our best. The girls wanted to show that we could play tonight, and I feel like they did.
“We executed well tonight against a very good team,” he added. “Southwestern is a great program. I didn’t think we had a bad stretch throughout the game. I’m happy for the kids and the program. We have a long way the past four or five years.”
The Lady Redhounds (1-1) received a 28-point scoring effort by senior Shelby Stewart while Kallie Housley added 13 points and Bailey Stewart finished with five points in the victory.
“Everyone knows Shelby is capable of that,” Wilson said. “She played really good tonight. Tonight she really made some big plays. I feel like she led us tonight. I’m happy for her. I’m happy for all of the girls, it was a great team win.”
Corbin jumped out to a 14-8 lead in the first quarter behind eight points by Shelby Stewart, who also hit two 3-pointers.
Housley added five points in the second quarter as the Lady Redhounds’ lead grew to 23-15. Southwestern managed to cut its deficit to 37-32 entering the fourth quarter after outscoring Corbin 17-14 in the third quarter.
Shelby Stewart caught the hot hand in the game’s final eight minutes, scoring 14 of the Lady Redhounds’ 16 points in the quarter while allowing Corbin to pull out the win by outscoring the Lady Warriors by eight points.
The Lady Redhounds won’t be back in action again until Saturday, Dec. 11. Corbin will participate in South Laurel’s 12th vs. 13th Region Challenge and face-off against Letcher Central at 3 p.m.
Corbin 53, Southwestern 40
Southwestern 8 7 17 8 40
Corbin 14 9 14 16 53
Southwestern (40) — Molden 19, Noritis 1, Smiddy 10, Young 2, Acey 8.
Corbin (53) — Anderson 4, S. Stewart 28, Housley 13, B. Stewart 5, Stidham 3.
