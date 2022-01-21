CORBIN — Coming off their biggest win of the season, the Corbin Lady Redhounds took care of business on Friday night, defeating the visiting Harlan County Lady Black Bears 64-39 in the 13th Region showdown.
Corbin entered the game riding high after their 55-51 win over South Laurel on Wednesday. That win avenged a 59-44 loss to the Lady Cardinals just over a week ago that gave Corbin their first district loss of the season. Coach Isaac Wilson said he was concerned that his team may come out flat against Harlan County after their big win, but they were ready to play on Friday.
“I was worried about having a letdown tonight after we had a big win against South Laurel this week, but the girls came ready to play,” said Wilson. “It was good to see a few girls come in and score the basketball. I feel like we have had some girls who have been struggling a little here lately and had some others step in and score.”
It was the trio of Shelby Stewart, Darcie Anderson, and Kallie Housley who led the way for the Lady Redhounds in the win. Stewart powered Corbin with 18 points, including knocking down five shots from the outside. Anderson added 15 points and Housley scored 14.
Altogether, the Lady Redhounds connected on 10 three-pointers for the game.
The game was close for the first two quarters. Corbin’s offense struggled to get much going in the first half. They took an 18-12 lead after the first, but made just four field goals in the second, taking a 29-26 lead into halftime.
The second half was a much different story for the Lady Redhounds. Not only did their offense heat up, but their defense stifled the Lady Black Bears in the third and fourth quarters.
Stewart, Anderson, Housley, and Kalia Stidham each scored four points apiece in the third quarter to pace the Corbin offense. Defensively, the Lady Redhounds held Harlan County to just two made field goals as they extended their lead to 45-30 at the end of the third.
Stewart saved her best for last on Friday, continuing her sharpshooting in the fourth quarter when she knocked down three shots from behind the arc. The Lady Black Bears continued their struggles against the stout Corbin defense, connecting on just one field goal, as the Lady Redhounds cruised to the 64-39 win.
Ella Karst led Harlan County with 16 points in the loss.
With the win, Corbin improved to 14-3 on the season. They will return to action on Saturday, playing host to Buckhorn.
Corbin 64, Harlan County 39
Corbin 18 11 16 20 64
Harlan County 12 14 4 9 39
Corbin (64) — S. Stewart 18, Anderson 15, Housley 14, Stidham 7, B. Stewart 3, Faulkner 2, Angel 3, Jordan 2.
Harlan County (39) — Karst 16, Smith 8, Lunsford 2, Jones 4, Griffin 2, Austin 3, Fields 4.
