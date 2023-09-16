CORBIN — Turnover continue to be Lynn Camp’s Achilles’ heel, and Jackson County made the Wildcats pay for their miscues.
The Generals improved to 3-2 while rushing for more than 250 yards on the ground (unofficially) to knock off Lynn Camp, 42-2, on Friday.
“We had seven turnovers,” Lynn Camp coach Darrell Hendrix said. “You can’t beat anyone with five fumbles and two interceptions. It’s hard to overcome. Every time we got something going we turned the ball over. We have to keep working and get back to work Monday.”
Jackson County opened the game with some fireworks with Tydus Summers returning the opening kickoff for a touchdown to take an early 6-0 advantage.
Lynn Camp’s defense managed to make some noise on the Generals’ next offensive series.
With Jackson County forced to punt, the punter recovered a bad snap, and was tackled in the end zone, allowing the Wildcats to record a safety, and make the score, 6-2.
It turned out to be the last points Lynn Camp (2-3) scored.
The Generals followed things up with a rushing touchdown by Ethan Wilson to make the score 12-2 while Jaden Leavell’s 60-yard touchdown run gave his team an 18-2 advantage in the second quarter.
Jackson County took advantage of another Lynn Camp turnover as Leavell broke free for a 40-yard touchdown, pushing the Generals advantage to 24-2.
Leavell’s third touchdown of the game increased Jackson County’s lead to a commanding 30-2 heading into halftime.
Consecutive turnovers by Lynn Camp allowed the Generals to put the game away as Ethan Wilson, and Ashton Clemons each added rushing touchdowns to their resume while giving Jackson County a 42-2 lead.
The Wildcats will be back in action Friday in a district matchup with Middlesboro while Jackson County travels to play Berea.
