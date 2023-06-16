HAZARD — A seven-run second inning propelled Corbin’s 8U All-Star team during a hard fought, 10-5, win over the Jackson County 8U All-Stars.
The game was tied at two apiece entering the bottom of the second inning before Corbin exploded for seven runs to take a 9-2 advantage.
Jackson County scored two runs in the top of the third inning and one run in the top of the fifth inning, cutting its deficit to 9-5.
Corbin added an insurance run in the bottom of the fifth inning to wrap-up the five-run win, outhitting Jackson County, 16-12.
The win advances Corbin to Saturday’s second round action against the South Laurel 8U All-Stars at 10 a.m.
Ean Broughton led Corbin with two hits, two RBI, and two runs scored while Rafe Mills finished with two hits, an RBI, and two runs scored. Lucas Liford finished with two hits, an RBI, and a run scored while Kasen Hart delivered two hits and an RBI. Cobe Gambrel had two hits, an RBI, and a run scored while Weston Reynolds finished with a hit, two RBI, and a run scored. Mason Aker and Brantlee Gentry each finished with a hit, an RBI, and a run scored apiece while Mason Moore collected a hit, and scored once. Coen Flora, and Tucker Goins each finished with a hit apiece.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.