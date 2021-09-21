WILLIAMSBURG — Whitley County is finishing regular season play strong after recording another impressive win on Tuesday.
The Lady Colonels improved to 9-3 after blowing out Russell County while extending their streak to a season-best three games during the process.
Seven different players scored for Whitley County as Deserae Haynes, Chelsey Logan, Autumn Sawyers, and Destiny Shupe each scored two goals apiece.
Haynes scored a minute into the match but Russell County’s Abigail Money answered with a goal of her own two minutes later to tie the match at one apiece.
Logan and Haynes both scored during the 11th minute while Sawyers added a goal during the 14th minute to give Whitley County a 4-1 advantage.
The Lady Colonels continued to dominate the remainder of the first half as Meghan Steely and Madison Earls each scored to give their team a 6-1 lead at halftime.
Sawyers scored two minutes into the second half to continue the rout while Shute scored during the 52nd minute, giving Whitley County an 8-1 lead. Logan, Kaylee Aslinger, and Shupe each scored during the next 10 minutes to give the Lady Colonels the 10-goal win.
