SOMERSET — Whitley County dug itself a 9-0 hole after two innings of play, and never recovered, falling to Southwestern, 17-5, on the road Tuesday.
The Lady Colonels (12-21) entered the week riding a five-game win streak, but have now lost two in a row with games against Rockcastle County and Harlan County on the horizon.
Whitley County cut its deficit to 9-5 after a five-run third inning but the Lady Warriors responded with an eight-run fourth inning to secure the win.
Angela Singleton’s squad was its own worst enemy. The Lady Colonels committed seven errors which led to nine unearned runs.
Kara Canada had a hit and two RBI for Whitley County while Peyton Hurst finished with two hits and a run scored.
Jadynn Johnson collected a hit and an RBI while scoring once. Hallie Huddleston finished with a hit.
Makenzie Lunsford lasted 1/3 of an inning, allowing three hits and three earned runs while Canada gave up two hits and four earned runs in 1 1/3 innings of work. Caylee Singleton pitched the final 2 1/3 of an inning, allowing five hits and one earned run.
