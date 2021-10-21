CORBIN — Corbin is two wins away from accomplishing a feat that is hard to attain.
The unbeaten Redhounds (8-0) are looking to run the table in regular season play and go without a loss, and if they do, it will mark the first time since 2008 under former coach Steve Jewel.
Corbin found itself in a battle last week before pulling off a 42-21 win over Lincoln County. The game was tied at 21 apiece at halftime before the Redhounds outscored the Patriots 21-0 in the second half.
“We knew that Lincoln County would be a very tough ball game,” Corbin coach Tom Greer said. “They return 95 percent of the football team from last year, and the first time we played them last year, it was 14-6 and we had to stop them twice inside the five for the win. We knew that playing on their home field and finally getting healthy that it would be a war.
“I am super proud of our players in the way that they came out in the second half and took over the game,” he added. “We expect our seniors to lead us and we had some that really stepped up and showed great leadership Friday night. The coaching staff challenged our players at halftime, then they came out and responded the way that we thought they would.”
Now Corbin’s focus is on Friday’s home matchup with Wayne County. The Redhounds will enter as heavy favorites against a Cardinal team that is 4-4.
“The Wayne County game will secure us at least two home playoff games and it will wrap up the district title,” Greer said. “It’s a big game and we have to come out and play very, very physical.
“They will try to control the ball on us and keep our offense off the field. Defensively we have to get after them and play very physical,” he added.
Greer likes where his team is currently at but also admitted there remains work to be done.
“We play one of the tough schedules in the state of Kentucky and the toughest schedule in the 13th Region, and to say that I thought we would be sitting at 8-0 at this point, I’m not sure that we thought that.
“But our guys have worked extremely hard, they’ve been extremely focused and they have given great effort every day in practice and in every game,” he added. “But those 8 games are behind us and our full focus is got to be on Week Nine versus Wayne County.”
