WILLIAMSBURG — When it comes to a big-game pitcher, go no further than Whitley County’s Grant Zehr.
Zehr tossed five shutout innings while scattering only four hits and finishing with nine strikeouts, and Mason Croley did the rest, pitching the final two innings to hold off a late Corbin rally, as the Colonels captured the Kentucky 2A Sectional championship with a 7-5 win.
“Good win for our guys and our program,” Whitley County coach Jeremy Shope said. “We beat a really good baseball team tonight. It’s always a highly competitive game. So proud of Grant to be able to bounce back after a rocky outing in his previous start. He was sharp tonight. We’ve got a lot to improve on, but I like the way our team competes.”
Whitley County (6-0) led 2-0 at the end of two innings, and took a 7-0 lead with five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Corbin (4-1) attempted to rally, scoring four runs in the sixth inning while adding another run in the seventh inning, but couldn’t get any closer.
“They were the better team tonight,” Corbin coach Cody Philpot said. “We weren’t as sharp as we need to be and dug too big of a hole to come back from.”
Bryce Anderson led the Colonels with a 3-for-4 effort while driving in a run, and scoring twice. Croley had a hit, and three RBI while Matthew Wright and R.J. Osborne each delivered run-scoring hits. Hunter Wilson had a hit and a run scored while Shane Parker scored in the win.
Bradric Helton took the loss for Corbin, pitching three innings while allowing four hits, and only one earned run. He struck out six batters. Cruz Cima tossed three innings, allowing three hits, and five earned runs. He struck out three batters.
Noah Cima delivered two hits and three RBI while scoring once. Jacob Baker had a hit, two RBI, and one run scored. Kade Elam, Cam Estep, and Mikey Neal also had hits in the game. Cameron Combs, and Walker Landrum each scored once.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.