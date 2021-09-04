CORBIN — Vanessa Ross’s Corbin Lady Redhounds ran their record to a perfect 6-0 while capturing the Class 2A, Section 7 championship on Saturday by defeating McCreary Central with a three-set sweep.
The Lady Redhounds didn’t waste any time establishing themselves as the better team by winning the first set 25-12 while capturing the final two sets with ease, 25-13, and 25-11.
“Our girls played great,” Corbin coach Vanessa Wiseman said. “We came in and took care of business. We played our game, ran plays, and played quickly. So thankful to have walked out as the 2A Sectional Champions. Now to go compete for a 2A State Championship. Go Hounds.”
Corbin will participate in the Class 2A State Tournament on Friday at 6:30 p.m. against the Section 5 winner with hopes of advancing to Saturday’s semifinal action.
