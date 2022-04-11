CORBIN — A week off didn’t seem to bother Crystal Stidham’s Corbin Lady Redhounds during Monday’s Kentucky 2A, Section 7 championship game against Knox Central.
The Lady Redhounds (6-3) delivered 10 hits and displayed error-free play defensively during their 11-1 rout of the Lady Panthers.
Corbin spotted Knox Central a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning and never looked back during its 10-run victory.
“What a night for my Lady Redhounds,” Corbin coach Crystal Stidham said. “This was a big game for my team. My freshman, Danni Foley, faced the rain and brought the rain herself, striking out nine and only allowing three hits and one earned run on the night.
“Then she was backed up with a solid hitting performance from her team,” she added. “I was so proud of their fire and energy they brought to the game as a complete team. They showed up for one another and they really powered through the ball tonight.”
Kaila Stidham turned in an impressive effort at the plate, delivering three hits (triple and a double), and three RBI while scoring once. Danni Foley was a perfect 2-for-2 and drove in a run.
Foley also dominated in the pitcher’s circle, limiting the Lady Panthers to only three hits while striking out nine batters.
“Kaila Stidham led the way going 3-for-3 at the plate with single, a double, and a triple on the night, racking up three RBI, followed by Alayna Reynolds and Danni Foley with two hits a piece and Alayna with an RBI and two runs and Danni with an RBI,” Stidham said. “Shelby Stewart came in with a rope to tack on two more RBI for the team and Kallie Housley plated a triple to rack up an RBI and then scored herself. Brianna Rucker and Bailey Stewart both finished with a hit apiece.
“I had Alana Stidham and Morgan Hicks courtesy run for my pitcher and catcher and Alana scored three times and Morgan scored once,” she added. “From in the dugout to on the field, this was a whole team win. Our girls were all fired up and showed up tonight for one another. Knox is a good team and I am so proud of this win. We came and did what I knew we could do.”
The Lady Redhounds scored two runs in the bottom of the first to take a 2-1 advantage while using a seven-run second inning to put the game away. They finished their scoring in the third inning by scoring two more runs.
Alayna Reynolds was 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored while Shelby Stewart finished with a hit, two RBI, and one run scored. Kallie Housley connected with a hit while driving in a run and scoring once while Brianna Rucker and Bailey Stewart each had a hit and a run scored. Raegan Walker drove in a run in the win.
“I have played my whole team this year so far,” Stidham said. “So far they are all seeing the ball well and getting better with every at bat. Defense has to stay solid and work hard every game. I want the same intensity no matter who we face. It is so exciting to be able to go to the 2A State Tournament and I hope to represent our Section and our school well. Let’s Go Lady Redhounds.”
Corbin is scheduled to be back in action Tuesday on the road against 50th District rival Whitley County. The game is slated for a 6 p.m. start.
