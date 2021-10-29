DANVILLE — It’s been the same ole song and dance for the Whitley County Colonels — hang close but struggle to close out the win.
The Colonels (2-8) held a 22-14 lead over Danville in the second quarter before seeing the Admirals respond with 33 unanswered points during Whitley County’s 47-28 loss.
Zeke Eier’s squad will now make the journey to No. 1 seed Southwestern Friday with hopes of pulling off the upset during first round action of the Class 5A playoffs.
The two teams played on Oct. 8, with the Warriors winning their fourth straight contest against the Colonels by picking up a 50-16 victory.
Whitley County had hopes of gaining some momentum heading into the matchup with Southwestern but the Colonels’ struggles in the second half against Danville turned out to be too much to overcome.
Whitley County’s defense set the tone early, holding Danville’s offense to a three-and-out.
The Colonels followed with the game’s first touchdown as Caden Petrey scored on a quarterback keeper from two yards out to give his team a 6-0 lead at the 5:58 mark of the first quarter.
It didn’t take the Admirals long to answer as Corydon Crawford caught a 24-yard touchdown pass from Brady Morse, giving Danville a 7-6 lead at the 5:17 mark.
Whitley County answered two minutes later with a 26-yard touchdown pass from Petrey to Mason Croley to make the score, 14-7, with 3:34 left in the opening quarter of play.
Danville struck again on its next drive, as Morse threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 14 apiece at the 3:26 mark.
Petrey capped the high scoring first quarter off with a 16-yard touchdown run, combined with a two-point conversion pass to Croley to give the Colonels a 22-14 advantage entering the second quarter.
Caleb Burns’ 19-yard touchdown run cut Whitley County’s lead to 22-20 with 8:35 left in the second quarter while Demauriah Brown’s 22-yard touchdown run gave Danville a 27-22 edge with 6:10 left in the first half.
Brown added a six-yard touchdown run with six seconds remaining to push the Admirals’ advantage to 34-22 at halftime.
Danville began to pull away in the third quarter, taking advantage of a blocked punt as Brown found the end zone again with 7:33 left, pushing his team’s lead to 40-22.
The Admirals added another touchdown with 9:39 remaining to push its lead to 47-22. Whitley County’s Petrey scored on a seven-yard run to finish the scoring while cutting the Colonels’ deficit to 47-28 at the 5:39 mark of the fourth quarter.
