LEXINGTON —It was a tale of two halves for 2nd Region champion Lyon County during Thursday’s opening round action of the 2022 UK HealthCare Boys’ Sweet 16.
The Lyons (29-6) trailed by as many as nine points in the first half and was staring at a 36-35 deficit at halftime before outscoring John Hardin, 47-29, en route to their 82-65 win over the Bulldogs.
Travis Perry got off to a slow start but finished with game-high 26 points while finishing with seven rebounds. Jackson Shoulders scored 22 points and totaled eight rebounds while Brady Shoulders recorded a double-double, scoring 18 points while finishing with 11 rebounds.
Jalen Tyus led John Hardin with 18 points while Devon Rogers scored 13 points.
Both teams came out red-hot shooting the ball. Six players scored for Lyon County in the first quarter while five players scored for John Hardin. The game was tied at nine apiece with 3:12 remaining in the first quarter before an 11-2 run by the Bulldogs gave them a 20-11 advantage at the 1:14 mark.
Rogers, Owens, and Pitts each hit a 3-point basket during the run.
The Lyons cut their deficit to 20-15 entering the second quarter after baskets from Brady Shoulders and Reddick.
John Hardin’s lead grew to as many as seven points (24-17) with seven minutes remaining after baskets by Doctor and Tyus, but Lyon County continued to hang around behind the play of Brady and Jackson Shoulders. A jumper by Jackson Shoulders cut his team’s deficit to 24-21 with 4:59 left in the second quarter while two free throws by Perry and a basket by Brady Shoulders tied the game at 25 apiece at the 3:23 mark.
The Bulldogs’ lead grew to 30-25 after a jumper by Rogers and an old-fashion 3-point play by Tyus with 2:32 left in the first half. The Lions closed the half out with a 10-6 run as Perry’s 3-point basket combined with Jackson Shoulders’ layup cut John Hardin’s lead to 36-35 at halftime.
Lyon County began to take control of the game by opening the second half with a 12-4 run as two 3-pointers by Perry combined with baskets by Brady Shoulders, and Jackson Shoulders gave the Lyons a 47-40 lead.
The Bulldogs cut their deficit to 49-46 after a basket by Owens, but Jackson Shoulders’ basket triggered a 9-2 run as Lyon County took a commanding 58-48 lead into the fourth quarter
Perry scored the first six points of the fourth quarter for the Lyons, as his team built a 68-52 lead with less than five minutes remaining and never looked back.
2022 UK HealthCare Boys’ Sweet 16
Lyon County 82, John Hardin 65
John Hardin 20 16 12 17 65
Lyon County 15 20 23 24 82
John Hardin (65) — Brown 8, Rogers 13, Smith 3, Doctor 8, Tyus 18, Owens 7, Hollenquest 3, Pitts 3, Baruwa 2.
Lyon County (82) — Whalin 3, Reddick 6, Perry 26, B. Shoulders 18, J. Shoulders 22, Bingham 5, Kirk 2.
