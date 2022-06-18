WILLIAMSBURG — Bryan Hopkins’ Williamsburg Yellow Jackets didn’t accomplish their main goals they had set out for the 2022 campaign but they did manage to give their fans a whole lot to cheer about.
The finished the season with an 11-15 record but had some impressive wins over teams such as Knox Central, Barbourville and Harlan while seeing junior Sydney Bowen set a state record along the way by homering in six consecutive games.
“I think the season went OK,” Hopkins said. “I thought we lost some games we should have won, and won some that could have went either way. As far as accomplishing what I thought we would before the season began, I do not think we did, but we learned a lot.
“I have extremely high expectations of my team and believe my crew is as good as any,” he added. “Although I don’t think we accomplished everything I thought we were capable of, I am very proud of my guys. They showed they have what it took to compete and it’s hard to ask for anything else.”
Williamsburg battled throughout the season, and entered the 50th District Tournament playing some of its best baseball due to what Hopkins credited to hard work and dedication.
“We had several kids that went to work hard during the off season and it showed when game time came around,” he admitted. “This team did show massive growth throughout the season. For me, watching them grow was very rewarding but I have always believed in them. What was really fun was watching them realize that what we have been telling them would happen, happen, and see them take the field with a little extra confidence.”
The Yellow Jackets’ bid to capture the 13th Region All ‘A’ championship fell short, and they failed to reach the 13th Region Tournament but that didn’t derail them from gaining valuable experience this spring.
“I think the experience the team gained this season will only make them better and more competitive for next season,” he said. “They will be another year mature and lead by a incredibly talented senior in Sydney Bowen.”
Bowen turned in an impressive junior campaign, batting .580 with 10 home runs, 47 RBI, 40 hits, 15 stolen bases, and 36 runs scored.
Williamsburg will also lose some key players as well.
“Any time you lose an upperclassman that has been around the program that long it hurts, but that’s part of the game and I think we will adapt even though they will be missed,” Hopkins said. “As far as being happy with where our program is at, I’d have to say not yet. We aren’t winning the district, region, or the state tournament yet so there’s still room for improvement. However, I’m very happy with the direction that our program is heading in. Having a younger team that is competitive is very exciting. I also think it sets the stage for a very bright future for the Williamsburg baseball program.”
