WILLIAMSBURG — Angela Singleton’s Whitley County Lady Colonels failed to reach their goal of making the 13th Region Fastpitch Tournament but did manage to turn in a .500 season with a 17-17 mark while defeating some good teams along the way.
After starting the season with a 1-2 mark, the Lady Colonels strung together a season-best six-game win streak, but couldn’t continue the momentum by finishing the remainder of the 2022 campaign with a 10-15 record.
“We accomplished some of our goals we had set for the season while others we did not,” Singleton said. “The girls made strides forward as players on the field and off the field as individuals which is always important. We always want to make it to the region tournament, and this year we fell short of that.”
When Whitley County was rolling it was due to a lineup that scored in double figures 11 times.
The Lady Colonels had wins over Lynn Camp, Clay County (twice), South Laurel, Pineville (twice) and Harlan County (twice) among other teams.
“Our offensive power was very important,” Singleton said. “We know other teams are going to hit and we had to make sure we did the same.
“This year we lacked depth in key positions,” she added. “That is one thing we are going to work on to make sure that we have lots of depth next year like we have had in past seasons.”
With her team showing its competitive edge throughout the season, Singleton said she thought her Lady Colonels were going to get over the hump heading into postseason play.
“Absolutely,” she admitted. “I have been telling my girls for years, they have to believe in themselves. They are their own worst enemy with self doubt.”
Whitley County will lose two seniors off its roster (Chelsey Logan and Jaycie Monhollen), and Singleton said both players will be missed.
“Over their years in the program they have helped move this program forward and that is what I look for each senior class to do,” she said.
With the success the Lady Colonel softball program has made, Singleton said her team won’t be slowing down any time soon.
“I am proud of the progress we have made forward, but that does not mean that we are content,” she said. “We are wanting to make a few more changes this year and are going to expect our girls to buy in so that we can continue to move forward and improve.”
