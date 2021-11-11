After a 2020 campaign that ended with just two wins and a first round loss in the district tournament, the South Laurel Lady Cardinals stormed onto the scene in 2021 and took the region over, on their way to a 13th Region title and trip to the girls soccer state tournament.
It was an impressive season for Jeremy Howard’s squad who proved that hard work and good leadership goes a long way in high school sports. Howard said that after struggling through a tough season in 2020, he saw his team come back ready to improve and take the next step in their game.
Through great senior leadership and a good work ethic, the Lady Cardinals were able to do just that.
“We have had a very successful season this past year. These ladies have worked extremely hard getting to this point. Last year was hard on us. This group of seniors are a special bunch of young ladies,” said Howard. “ We had a few games that were really close. I think that last year helped in our development to this year. I wanted to make changes in our style of play and once the ladies started to understand it, they ran with it and we were able to make a good run in the state tournament.”
The Lady Cardinals finished the 2020 season with an 18-4-1 record. They were undefeated in the district and region. After cruising through the 49th District Tournament against Whitley County (8-1) and North Laurel (2-0), they moved on to the 13th Region tournament where they had no trouble putting more wins together.
They knocked off Harlan County (10-0) in the first round, before defeating North Laurel again (2-0) to advance to the state tournament. After they defeated Estill County (1-0) in a shootout to open the state tournament, they moved on to the Elite Eight where they eventually lost to West Jessamine.
Howard said the regional championship was the first step in building a program that can compete at the state level year in and year out.
“Grabbing a regional title is a move in the right direction. I want our program to grow so that we are competing for a state championship,” said Howard. “I want to be able to build a program that is competing at the highest level every year and we have a good start in that direction.”
Moving forward, the Lady Cardinals will have to replace the seniors from 2021, but the cupboard is far from bare for South Laurel. Returning will be key players leading scorer Josie Gill, goalkeeper Tess Little, and key players Kyla Heuser, Belle Doston, and Ella Rison.
With that crew returning, along with some new faces, the Lady Cardinals could be the favorite to win it again in 2022.
“We are losing some amazing seniors and hats off to them. We will still have a solid foundation. We have a few athletes that have a chance to step up after losing nine seniors,” said Howard. “We have so many great athletes that are a part of our program and as I mentioned before, we have some ladies that have a great opportunity as long as they train hard, train smart, and get plenty of touches in the off-season.”
