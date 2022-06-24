WILLIAMSBURG — It looked as if Whitley County was well on its way to winning a second consecutive 13th Region Baseball Championship.
The Colonels entered their 13th Region Tournament semifinal matchup with Middlesboro riding a season-best 13-game win streak, and jumped out to an early lead against the Yellow Jackets before seeing their season come to an abrupt end with a surprising 7-3 loss.
“I first want to say how proud I am of this team,” Shope said. “We want to develop good husbands, fathers, and community leaders. Blessed to have a coaching staff and administration that understands that. It was fun to watch this year’s team grow.
“We really amped our schedule up this year,” he added. “I am so proud of how our team handled the peaks and valleys of our season. We learned toughness and humility. These are two characteristics that are key to handling life.”
Despite not reaching one of its main goals, Whitley County still managed to win a 13th Region-best 27 games while also capturing the 50th District Baseball Tournament championship.
“Our goal every year is to work hard and have no regrets when the season is over,” Shope said. “There will only be one team that doesn’t lose their last game. Sometimes winning and losing is not fair. I want these young men to understand that life throws you change ups. Learn to work hard and lean on each other no matter what life throws at you.
“We were able to win the district championship,” he added. “We had the highest RPI in the 13th Region, and we won 27 games. We played the game with a lot of energy and built life long relationships. We have a lot to be proud of.”
Whitley County will be looking to build on this past season’s success but will have to find replacements for graduates Caden Petrey, Logan Bennett, and Trevor Downs.
“We had three seniors that will be sorely missed,” Shope said. “They were a major part of our winning program. Caden, Logan, and Trevor will always be part of our family.
“My coaching staff and I pour a lot into our baseball program,” he added. “We are very proud of it. We take pride in developing every player in our program. We will start working and get ready for the next baseball season. We will always have high expectations.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.