CORBIN — A 1-4 start had many wondering if Cody Philpot’s Corbin Redhounds had what it took to make a run at the 13th Region crown this past spring.
Corbin continued to play a tough slate throughout the season while hovering around .500 with a 7-8 mark once spring break ended.
But things began to click during its two-game sweep of 50th District rival South Laurel, and Corbin never slowed down after its 12-2 victory over the Cardinals on April 13.
The Redhounds ended up posting a perfect 6-0 mark against 50th District teams before falling to Whitley County, 14-4, in the 50th District title game.
The loss to the Colonels turned out to be a bump in the road as Corbin recovered by defeating Knox Central (9-2), Clay County (6-9), and Middlesboro (9-1) to win the 13th Region Tournament championship.
“We had a good run, there was a lot to be proud of along the way,” Corbin coach Cody Philpot said. “We won 26 games with one of the most difficult schedules I’ve ever put together. The kids understood early that we were challenging them so that we could get better and end the season where we did. They responded to that well and never got down on themselves. They pushed themselves to get better until the end and I don’t expect that to change going into the off season.
“Getting back to the top of the region was one of our goals from the beginning, so it was obviously good to accomplish that,” he added. “That is where we thought we belonged and to be honest, that’s going to be the expectation every year.”
Corbin’s season came to an end in first round action of the KHSAA Baseball State Tournament, losing a hard fought 2-1 decision to Central Hardin but it didn’t put a damper on the Redhound season.
Philpot’s squad finished the season with a 26-13 record, and a 19-5 mark during its last 24 games. Corbin also posted a 13th Region-best 16-2 record against regional opponents.
“It was a team effort, everyone knows what Cameron (Combs) and Kade (Elam) do for us offensively but we have several others that we leaned on to put us over the top,” Philpot said. “On the other side, pitching was good for us this year too. You can’t survive the schedule that we did without several arms that you can lean on. We had four guys that I trusted to start in any game along with three to four others that logged a lot of innings for us this year. That creates depth but also keeps your top arms healthy in a long season. We won a lot of games by putting up double digit runs but we won our fair share of low scoring affairs as well.”
Philpot said his team reached one of its main goals by advancing to state tournament play while his players gave themselves a chance to win.
“The kids played well and showed they belonged on that stage, we competed against a really good arm and were still right there despite a few tough breaks going against us,” he said.
Corbin will be losing three seniors due to graduation that played a big part in the Redhounds’ success this past season. Philpot acknowledged losing the three seniors’ services will be tough but he expects his team to not be satisfied and continue to improve.
“Evan (Poore) has been our No. 1 for the last two years on the mound and showed why the last few weeks,” Philpot said. “He had a fantastic career for us. Mo (Carmichael) was a lock down centerfielder for us this year and was always considered one of our leaders. He was as hard of a worker as you’ll ever find and used that to turn himself into a good player. Mark (Prewitt) was lights out for us out of the pen this year. He surprised everyone except himself and probed that hard work pays off and if you take advantage of your opportunities then you’ll keep getting more. All three of these guys were great teammates and the kind of individuals that make a program and a community proud.
“We are always going to strive to get better as a team and a program,” he added. “The last few days (after the season) have been nothing but trying to figure out what we can do better and what we need to do to reach the next level. Some may laugh, but our goal is to win a state championship and we’re going to do all we can to try and make that happen. No none has to believe that is possible except for the guys inside our locker room, and I’d go to battle with that group any day.”
