CORBIN — It was a long and winding road for Crystal Stidham’s Corbin Lady Redhounds this past spring.
But in the end of the journey, history was made.
Despite dealing with injuries, a 10-9 start, and a four-game losing skid in early May, Stidham kept the ship afloat, leading her Lady Redhounds to their first-ever 13th Region Tournament championship.
“My Lady Redhounds have had an amazing season,” Stidham said. “I have always believed in them and their ability to rise up and compete. They showed up, they practiced, they worked hard on our off-season and that led right into our season. They all had a common goal and wanted to reach that goal together.
“I told them from day one, we play all season for the post season, we will win some, and we will lose some, the goal of course is always to win, but I asked them to trust me along the way,” she added. “I knew I would change several of them around defensively all season, all dependent on my pitchers and catchers, and I wanted them to trust the process, to know every single position on the field is just as important as the next, every role in and out of the dug out, they are all part of a team — a team that can and will win I truly believed they could. “They bought in,” she continued. “We had some ups and downs, but as any great family, we found a way through those, lifted each other up, and worked through every moment. This team truly accomplished beyond the game this season. I told them they can win it all and I truly believed it all season.”
Stidham pointed out her team’s defensive play turning into a key strength once postseason play began, eventually leading Corbin to winning the 13th Region title.
“As we stepped into the postseason, my team stepped up and played their best defense of the season and outscored their opponents, 18-2, in district play and, 30-3, in region play,” she said. “My girls came to every district and region game with a mission to play all in and for each other and they made history.
“These young ladies brought this historic win home to their school, they have made their mark and they are a young group with such potential to continue this for their school,” Stidham added. “I could not be more proud of how they rose up and everyone contributed and as I said before I believed in them day one.”
Stidham admitted her team was ready to make a run at the region crown once the season began.
“My girls had a fire from the beginning because they wanted to represent someone near and dear to them all, Mrs. Mary Weddle Hines,” she said. “We were able to get the field named for her, they dedicated their whole season to her, and to know her was to know how much year in and out, she loved this game they got to play. They wanted it more than ever because of Mrs. Mary.
“The word ‘team’ was the key to their success,” Stidham added. “Every game they depended on each other, lifted each other, they cheered each other’s successes and all had the same goal.”
Even though her team was able to have success, it didn’t come ready. Injuries played a big role in some of Corbin’s struggles but the Lady Redhounds never quit, and continued to grind things out, according to Stidham.
“We had a few big injuries along the way when Morgan Hicks partially tore her MCL on a double play stretch and was out for part of our season, and when Shelby Stewart fractured two bones in her right hand on a play she was going all in to get the ball,” she said. “These ladies are a huge part of our team, as is everyone, and to lose one makes it hard on a team that is close like these ladies are but as they are close, the team rose up and we shifted players around and part of them trusting me as I told them in shifting and taking care of business made them a team to never over look.
“We played extra for those girls while they were out,” Stidham added. “Mo was able to get back first, and making it to state allowed us to get Shelby on the field again before the end of her senior year.”
Corbin will try to repeat as regional champs next season but losing the services of seniors Shelby Stewart and Kaila Stidham will be tough.
“Two major pieces of our team,” Stidham said. “They are both top leaders and will be hard to replace. The level of leadership these two young ladies bring to our team, any coach dreams to have. They rise to every occasion, they step up and pick up our team.
“Even in Shelby’s injury, she was the first person to practices and gathering things to prep field for batting practice, cheering everyone on, she’s just amazing,” she added. “Then you have Kaila, who is a fierce competitor but is always picking up her team. She shifted around to multiple places throughout the year as we faced different situations and led her team no matter where she was on the field. They are truly phenomenal athletes, players, and teammates and it’s so hard to lose such amazing players.
“I cannot say enough about how awesome it is to be able to coach such an awesome group of young ladies,” Stidham continued. “I am very happy with where my team is. We are overall very young and what they have already accomplished is just amazing. They have gotten to achieve things that many dream of already, they have a desire to return and to defend what they have accomplished. They have made our school and our community so proud and they deserve it all. At the end of the day, it is a game that is played by student-athletes, who put the work in, the hours of practice, their heart and soul is on the fields they play on, whether we have won or lost, those ladies are the ones out there playing the game they love and we as families, and fans, need to cheer them on and lift them up and enjoy each moment with them. They proved that they are playing the toughest competition, and they are willing to give it their all, and these young ladies are just truly amazing and I cannot wait to see what they accomplish next season. Let’s go Lady Redhounds.”
