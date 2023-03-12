WILLIAMSBURG — After putting together an 11-15 mark last season, Williamsburg baseball coach Bryan Hopkins is excited to see what his team will do this spring with all nine starters returning, which includes four seniors.
“We return seniors Sydney Bowen, Casey Kysar, Drew Damron, and Landon Walker, two sophomores, Bradyn Hopkins and John Davis and three freshmen, Isaiah Sizemore, Henry Bowling,and Hayden Kleinert,” Hopkins said. “We also added freshman Tanner Taylor, junior Trevor Neace, and senior Clayton McFarland. These kids are talented and I think this season is going to be exciting.
“I love this team,” he added. “It could possibly be the most talented team that I have been a part of at Williamsburg. I like to think we will be one of the most competitive teams in the 13th Region. I like to think all nine of my kids that are returning are key players. Each have roles that they accept and play well in order to make our team function like we need it to.
“If I had to pinpoint specifics, I would have to go with the power Syd, Casey, and Isaiah’s bats bring to our club,” Hopkins continued. “I could also mention the versatility that Bradyn, Henry, John, and Hayden add to this team along with the consistency that Drew brings day in and day out.
The good thing about a crew like the one we have this season is they can all pitch. We have nine to 10 guys that can give us innings. As far as picking an ace, I’m not ready to do that just yet. They all have so much that is different that they bring to the table. I guess the versatility that each one of them have has to be their biggest strengths.”
With an abundance of talent returning, where does Hopkins feel his team fits in the rough and tough 50th District?
“As far as comparing ourselves to other teams in our district, I try not to do that so much,” he said. “I feel like we are in the toughest district there is and on any given day a different team in our district can be at the top.
“I like to think that we as a team have the ability to compete for a district/region title,” Hopkins added. “I think a couple of the keys will be staying healthy and hungry. We have to come to work every day and just do what we love, play some baseball.
When scheduling for this season I tried to make it competitive in hopes that it preps us for the post season. We will travel to Florida on spring break also to play some teams there to help with that preparation.”
Hopkins said for his team to be successful this season, they have to try to be consistent for the duration of the game.
“We need to try not to have the one bad inning that has haunted us in the past,” he said. “We are a year bigger, stronger, faster and smarter, and I hope that helps us this season. I’m proud of the work our kids have put in in preparation for this season.”
