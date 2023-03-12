Corbin’s Cameron Combs committed to further his academic and baseball careers at Bellarmine University of Sunday. Combs, who will be a senior this upcoming school year at Corbin, turned in a stellar junior season as a Redhound. He helped guide Corbin to a 13th Region title while leading the team with a .482 batting average. He also had 53 hits, 46 RBI, eight home runs, 12 doubles, two triples, 22 runs scored, and four stolen bases. | File Photo