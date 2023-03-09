CORBIN — Nikki Hendrix has started from the ground up to make Lynn Camp’s softball program one of the best in the state, leading Lynn Camp to a 20-15 record last season, and an appearance in the 13th Region Fastpitch Tournament before falling to eventual champion Corbin.
The Lady Wildcats graduated an abundance of experience and talent from last season’s squad but that doesn’t mean they won’t be district and regional contenders by season’s end.
“We lost a lot to graduation,” Hendrix said. “We have four starters returning from last season. Alissa Crumpler, Jorja Carnes, Chelsea Hendrickson, and Cambree Prewitt.
“We will have a good mixture of youth and experience,” she added. “I feel like this team has a lot of potential, depending on how quick our young players develop their confidence. Our goal every season is to win district, All ‘A’ region, and be playing great ball by region tournament time.
The players that will be returning give the Lady Wildcats the experience they need.
“We return Alissa Crumpler, who is an athlete that can play anywhere and always finds a way to get on base,” Hendrix said. “Jorja Carnes has been a starter since she was a freshman and just gets better every season. Chelsea Hendrickson will return in the outfield to give us some experience alongside Crumpler. Chelsea has worked hard this offseason and has improved a lot. Cambree Prewitt is a sophomore catcher that has worked on getting her arm stronger this off season.
“All four of them have been in championship games and have the experience to help the younger players grow up quick,” she added. “Charity Steele has been moved to third base from first base. She has a big bat and has done very well at third so far. Allie Messer will help us at the plate and can play anywhere in the field. Haylie Gray is a senior that will be starting at second and has worked hard getting better in the offseason. Freshman Julie Moore is going to be starting at shortstop and will have a lot of pressure on her. Luckily, she’s a very mature freshman.”
The key to the Lady Wildcats’ success could be their pitching.
“We have four pitchers returning,” Hendrix said. “Jorja Carnes is gonna be expected to carry a lot of the pitching load. She’s a lefty that worked hard in the offseason. She got in the weight room and got stronger. She’s also worked on improving several off-speed pitches.
“Allie Messer will also pitch a lot,” she added. “She has good speed and some good off-speed pitches. Savannah Thacker is another lefty that has very good control. She was very dependable in relief last year and we expect her to help us there again and get more innings. Julie Moore is our freshman that will play shortstop and pitch when needed. Luckily, we have several pitchers so she won’t get thrown to the wolves as a freshman.”
Lynn Camp is hoping to take the next step this season, and win its respective district title.
“Our district is going be interesting. I definitely feel like we have a chance to win the district,” Hendrix said. “Knox Central is always good. I look for Pineville to be very good. They’ve been young for a couple years now and a lot of those young players have a lot of varsity experience now. Barbourville is a team that is also young, but very capable of playing with anyone in our district.
“The last couple seasons we’ve had very experienced teams,” she added. “This team is young and how our postseason goes is going to depend on how quick we develop. We have talent and heart, just not a lot of experience. Hopefully by postseason time we will be ready.”
Hendrix confirmed her team will basically be playing the same schedule it played last season
“We’re taking a trip to Myrtle Beach over spring break,” she said. “That trip seems to take us to another level. We face some very good teams and it helps us prepare for the better teams in our region.
“As far as our region, I feel like Corbin is the front runner,” she added. “They’re defending champs that didn’t lose very many players. North and South are always good. I expect Whitley, Jackson, and Middlesboro to be up there also. There’s always surprises and let downs through the season. We will see how it all plays out. All that matters is who’s playing their best ball in May.”
Hendrix believes team camaraderie will play a big part
“One thing that has impressed me about this year’s team is how they are getting along and seem to be having a lot of fun,” she said. “They’re a great group and I see them improving everyday in practice.”
