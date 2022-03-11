Last year was good to the Corbin Lady Redhounds softball team. They finished the 2021 season with 16 wins, including a runner-up finish in the 50th District Tournament and a trip to the semifinals in the 13th Region Tournament.
The Lady Redhounds’ season came to a close when they lost to eventual champ, North Laurel, 9-0 in the second round of the regional tournament. The loss ended a great season from Corbin, but was the next step in what could be their best year yet.
Entering 2022, the Lady Redhounds are one of the more experienced teams in the region, losing just two seniors from last year’s squad. They will feature an abundance of depth, which makes them an early contender and favorite to compete for a district and regional title.
Leading the way for Corbin will be a trio of seniors in Kalia Stidham, Shelby Stewart, and Brianna Rucker. Stewart was a senior last year, but took advantage of the supplemental year, due to missing her junior year because of the COVID-19 shutdown.
Coach Crystal Stidham said she believes she has the best three seniors around, and would not want anyone else leading her team this spring.
“My seniors are top notch. Kaila Stidham, Shelby Stewart, and Brianna Rucker are all the best there are. These ladies have complete buy-in on our team, they are natural leaders, and they know what it takes to be successful,” said Stidham. “They have built great chemistry in my team and hold their teammates to high standards. They are amazing Lady Redhounds and I see them really pushing us and carrying our team this season.”
Stidham returns as the leading hitter for the Lady Redhounds. She was third on the team a year ago, just behind the two seniors on the squad and will be expected to carry the load this season.
In addition to Stidham, Corbin will have a group of players who will be counted on to contribute to the starting lineup, including Shelby Stewart, Kallie Housely, Alayna Reynolds, Danni Foley, and Bailey Stewart.
Stidham said that younger players in Angela Sanders, Morgan Hicks, and Raegan Walker are also players who have power at the plate, while she has seen big improvements from Kennedie Guiher, Alan Stidham, Raegan Hinkle, and Ava McGowen.
As for pitching, Stidham will take a team approach. Shelby Stewart, Housley, Guiher, and Foley will all share time on the mound for Corbin this season.
“Top to bottom, I have depth. I am excited to have everyone back with the exception of two seniors I lost last year. I have power hitters. I have other players that have speed,” said Stidham. “(Our pitchers) bring so many different approaches and looks from the mound and that is so necessary in this game.”
With returning so many experienced players this season, Stidham said her squad had an offseason in which she believes really pushed her players to the next level. From workouts to on-the-field sessions, the Lady Redhounds took every opportunity to get better. Stidham even had several players participate in the state tournament on Corbin’s 13th Region Champion basketball squad.
“We have really worked hard this off season from CrossFit to open field practices and several of my girls playing travel ball. My girls are so dedicated to our team and putting forth the effort to get better,” said Stidham. “I have six players that are playing in the State Basketball Tournament - just multisport athletes. It makes me so excited. I just love my team.”
It won’t be long before Corbin begins that first game against Clay County on March 18.
They will take on the best teams in the region this year, while also participating in the Class 2A state tournament, and challenging themselves in the Tri-State Showdown.
Stidham said she could not be more excited to get the season started and to see how her girls do in 2022.
“I am over the moon excited about my team this season. We had so much fun and just enjoyed the game last season and found many successes along the way. We broke some records, accomplished feats no other Corbin team had done prior to last season, and just really carried the pride for their team, their school, and our community close to their hearts,” said Stidham. “These young ladies are prepped and ready to get going and I only want to see them soar. Let’s go Lady Redhounds.”
