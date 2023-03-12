CORBIN — Crystal Stidham’s Corbin Lady Redhound fastpitch team made history last season capturing the program’s first-ever 13th Region championship after putting together a 20-14 record.
With the bulk of talent returning from last season’s squad, the big question now is, can the Lady Redhounds repeat?
"I am so excited to return all my starters except one this season,” Stidham said. “Senior Alayna Reynolds, Juniors Kallie Housley and Bailey Stewart, Sophomores Danni Foley, Raegan Walker, Anela Sanders, Morgan Hicks, and Alana Stidham, return.
“I am very excited about our season and so grateful for all we learned as a team last year,” she added. “Returning eight of my nine starters from last year is huge and most definitely makes it very exciting to see where they go from here. The unique part I feel is most important about my team is their chemistry.
“They are a team and anyone who comes into the fold must have that same drive and desire to work hard and be a part of our team,” Stidham continued. “So many factors play into how well a team can do and much of our success has come from the fact that they celebrate each others talents and want each and everyone to do well. But I think talent can only get you so far, how you are as a group and how you treat one another will ultimately determine how far you go. My girls have a grit and a fight in them and they want it bad, so I’m so excited to see where we go this season.”
Stidham said numerous players will be key to her team’s success this season.
“Let’s start with Alayna Reynolds, I would put her up against the best of the best in the outfield,” she said. “She is our centerfielder and has held that position throughout her years as a Lady Redhound. She’s the definition of a leader and her play speaks for itself. Often times, I feel like we get caught up in who is pitching or catching, but we forget how crucial outfield can be. If you don’t have a commander in the outfield, at this level, you are done. Alayna is best in our region my opinion.
“Kallie Housley and Bailey Stewart are dynamic no matter where they are on the field and their drive to win is always evident,” Stidham added. “Kallie was dominant on the mound as well and is just a force, as Bailey is so versatile that I don’t care where I put her on the field you won’t out hustle her, they also bring the offense as well. Kennedie Guiher came up big time with a strong bat whether I needed some small ball or a hit, she connected and got the ball in play so many times last year for us.”
Stidham also expressed how important her sophomore class will be when it comes to her team’s success.
“My sophomore class has played together for years and their bats speak for themselves,” she said. “Leading the crew is Danni Foley, she led our team batting over .500 all season, remained one of the top hitters in state in doubles, was just consistent and as a freshman she led like she was a veteran. She also got the job done one the mound for us, she is a beast.
“She’s followed up by three big hitters, these ladies started clicking as our season progressed and came up huge,” Stidham added. “Raegan Walker, Morgan Hicks, and Anela Sanders — they made big time plays and created big time offense when we needed it last season. Mo came off of injury and made the all-tournament team in our district posting huge hits, and they went on to make the difference on offense for us in the region. Alana Stidham rounds out this group with her defense and base running. She is a quick foot and small but mighty when it comes to throwing the ball, fence to home. She was definitely unexpected for teams, they didn’t realize she would throw like she did. She made big plays on defense.”
The Lady Redhounds will depend on Kallie Housley, Danni Foley, and Kennedie Guiher to lead the way in the pitcher’s circle this season.
“Kallie Housley who is just a gamer,” Stidham said. “She takes on any tasks as if her life depends on it. She was huge in the circle for us last year and when the stakes are high she rises like no other. She gained tremendous speed and control throughout the season that helped her dominate most of the competition. She’s followed closely by Danni Foley, who made a huge splash for us last year. Her dedication to her craft is unbelievable.
“The kid only took off maybe four to six weeks of practice since last season,” she added. “She is working on several pitches and has so many tools that she can use in the circle. We also have Kennedie Guiher, who brings a completely different look and strategy to the mound for us. They all three throw so differently and have really worked to improve for us.
“We got a big pickup this season with the transfer of Abi Beller from Knox,” Stidham continued. “I had no idea she was even thinking of transferring and when I got the call over the summer that Beller was moving to Corbin from our AD, I was floored. Abi has some crazy tools in her arsenal that did lots of damage to other teams last year. The kid never stops playing and has worked her craft consistently since coming to Corbin. Building a pitching program has always been a huge part of the team for me since my own daughter pitched back during 2014 through 2018, and helped our school pick up big district titles and big showings in our region. But we needed to grow it, so we would not wear a kid out. It’s so critical to building our program, and utilizing each of them and their talents is our goal. They are all so very talented.”
With the abundance of talent returning, Stidham said her team is “ready for the challenge and hungry to capture another district and region title.”
“Year after year, I think our district is the toughest,” she admitted. “We have South, Whitley, and Williamsburg and those ladies always have their teams ready, and any given day it comes down to who shows up.
“We have the talent we just have to maintain our focus and keep our focus on the team and playing as a unit,” Stidham added. “We have a goal and it‘s going to state, so we have to level up and play that way.”
Stidham said she wanted to make sure her team plays another tough slate, so she’s scheduled games with strong teams across the state.
“We will be playing in a tournament with Scott County and Bath County,” she said. “We have Montgomery and GRC coming to our place, and we are also set to play in the 2A State Tournament this year again, as well as playing several from regions around us.
“You have to play tough competition and get prepared and I am hoping that’s what we have this season,” Stidham added. “Strength of schedule is so important in preparation for making a run in the post season.”
Stidham said she expects many teams to compete for the region crown this season.
“North is always there right along with South, followed closely by Middlesboro, Jackson, Whitley, and Lynn Camp,” she said. “Honestly, it comes down to who wants it more and who works for it. Every year is different, and I have so much respect for our region and coaches, we have loads of talent in our region. I think we rank right up there as a team to look for, my girls show up and they are ready to compete and that’s all I can ask for.
“My team needs to keep focusing on the team and growing as a unit just as we did last season,” Stidham added. “There are so many roles to be played on a team, being in the dugout is as important to me as those on the field. Their role is to be ready to have their number called and be prepared to help the team no matter where I have them. You can win a game or lose a game by the dynamics of even your dugout. Our girls have a great bond and they are each others' hype person. I think that makes our team great. I am ready to go. Let’s go Lady Redhounds.”
