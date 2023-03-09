WILLIAMSBURG — These are exciting times for coach Andrea Winchester’s Williamsburg Lady Yellow Jackets.
After finishing last season with a 3-25 mark, Williamsburg is looking to improve on their win total with an abundance of talent and starters returning.
“We have several starters coming back this year,” Winchester said. “Junior Allie Wilson has really matured over the last year and is going to be a key pitcher for us. Junior Chole Barman will be behind the plate, she has also worked hard in the offseason and has become our biggest hitter. Junior Jasmine Stephens has worked hard on her hitting and will be a solid second baseman.
“Sophomore Kyli Monhollen is finding her groove with pitching and will be an outstanding left fielder for us this year,” she added. “Senior Erika Glanton has been working hard on her switch hitting and can chase down just about any ball in the outfield. She is going to be key for us out there. Sophomore Keely Bisschop is a solid utility player and can play anywhere on the field that we need her to. Right now she is at first base and does well in that position. I also look for sophomores Angel Stephens, Gracie Strunk, freshman Caitlyn Rains and several others to play key roles for our defense and within the lineup.”
Winchester said her players have worked hard in the offseason to improve on every aspect of their game.
“Hitting has been a big focus for us,” she said. “We have more players this year that can make good solid contact with the ball. We are looking to focus on one game at a time, making sure that we improve each time we step on the field. As long as we do that, it’s untelling how far we might go.
“Allie Wilson is going to be our starting pitcher. She has matured mentally and physically over the past year,” Winchester added. “She is hitting her spots and is looking sharp. Kyli Monhollen has worked hard and has really improved. I look for her to start a few games this year as well.”
Williamsburg will look to surprise in district play this season with a schedule that will have them prepared to play Corbin, South Laurel, and Whitley County.
“The 50th District is probably the toughest district in the region,” she said. “We are the only single A school facing 3, 4, and 5A schools. I look for us to be competitive with each team, and hopefully pick up a few district wins this season.
“Our schedule is tough this year, which should prepare us for the postseason,” Winchester added. “The last few games of the season are going to be against very solid teams. If we are able to have success against those teams, we should be able to complete well within the district tournament.
“To be successful this year, we have got to make solid contact at the plate,” she continued. “We have struggled hitting the ball in years past. I feel that if we can overcome that, we might be able to surprise people this year. This year we have added Roger Prewitt to our coaching staff. He has already been an amazing coach and I look forward to what he can help us do throughout the season.”
