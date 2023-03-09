WILLIAMSBURG — It’s a new season, and Whitley County coach Angela Singleton is ready to see what her Lady Colonels can accomplish after coming off a 17-17 season.
Whitley County returns the majority of its team in Ryleigh Petrey, Makenzie Lunsford, Amber Brown, Charley Chaney, Kara Canada, Morgan Huddleston, and Ciara Pittman, along with a host of other players.
“This is definitely a team that can make a postseason run,” Singleton said. “They have been working hard in the offseason and will continue to work hard throughout the season. These girls have the team mentality and are all willing to do what is best for the team.
“All of our players are going to be key to success this year,” she added. “Our seniors will be strong leaders for us, followed by our junior class. They all have loads of talent in the field and at the plate.”
Singleton noted Lunsford, Canada, Huddleston and Jadyn Johnson will all see some time on the mound for Whitley County this season.
“We want to use them all to build on each other and give them rest when needed,” she said.
Remaining healthy will prove to be key for the Lady Colonels if they want to make a run at both the 50th District and 13th Region titles.
“Our district is always tough, we know Corbin, South and Whitley are always in a dog fight for that top seed,” she said. “Our team can most definitely make a run at the region crown. In order to do so, we just need everyone to stay healthy and keep working hard.”
A tough schedule will also have the Lady Colonels prepared once postseason play begins.
Whitley County has some tough games scheduled against the 12th Region while the Lady Colonels will also participate in the Kentucky 2A, Section 7 Tournament this season.
“We always want to plan a tough schedule to prepare for the postseason,” she said. “We are continuing to play tough teams in other regions to prepare us for our own region later.
“We always want to beat Corbin and South,” Singleton added. “North always puts together a strong team and Jackson County is tough, too. We are definitely going to need the bats and gloves of our 1-9 girls. Our lineup is never set in stone and it’s always changing. We want each girl to be pushing her teammates and themselves to get better every day.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.