It was a disappointing end to the season for the Corbin Redhounds in 2021. After compiling 26 wins and knocking off Whitley County to win the 50th District Tournament, the Redhounds fell to the Jackson County Generals in the first round of the 13th Region Tournament, ending what looked to be a special run for the Redhounds.
Now, Cody Philpot’s squad will look to put last year in the rear view mirror and focus on the 2022 season, in which they are once again considered a top contender for both the district and regional titles.
The Redhounds lost some talent from last year’s senior class, including a big bat in Peyton Addison who led the team in both runs batted in and home runs last season. But, Philpot said that he likes the way his team has prepared and worked to get better in the offseason and the players he has returning have something to prove this year.
“These guys have put in a tremendous amount of work this offseason,” said Philpot. “(They) are excited to get out and see the results.”
Leading the way for the Redhounds will be a senior class that is comprised of two veterans and two new faces. Evan Poore and Mo Carmichael are both back after stellar seasons a year ago. Poore was a big contributor last season with 22 hits and 15 RBIs, while Carmichael saw action in eight games last year and looks to be a bigger contributor in 2022. Corbin also added seniors Seth Huff and Mark Prewitt who are still finding their roles within the squad.
“I couldn’t ask for more from our seniors. Evan Poore and Mo Carmichael do a great job of showing up to work every single day and leading by example,” said Philpot. “Newcomers Seth Huff and Mark Prewitt are doing the same and are excited about finding a role on this year’s team.”
Also returning for the team is a plethora of players with quite a bit of experience. Cameron Combs and Jacob Baker are both back after big season’s at the plate a year ago. Combs led last year’s team with 53 hits and 43 RBIs, while Baker added 47 hits and 35 RBIs. Baker also led the team with 18 steals.
Other returning players from last year who will have a big role on the team are Walker Landrum, Bradric Helton, and Kade Elam.
On the mound, Corbin will look to Poore to be their ace this season. In addition to Poore, the Redhounds will return six of their top seven most experienced pitchers from last year, including Helton and Jeremiah Gilbert. Poore pitched over 45 innings for Corbin last year, allowing 36 hits and just 15 earned runs.
“We are returning nine guys that played meaningful roles last season. Cameron Combs and Jacob Baker will be expected to lead the way offensively again this year but they will have plenty of help from the rest of the lineup. Walker Landrum, Bradric Helton, and Kade Elam all had very successful campaigns last season and look to continue that this year,” said Philpot. “Evan Poore is the unquestioned leader of our pitching staff and looks to build on his success from last year both on the mound and at the plate. We return six of our top seven innings guys from last year. Helton and Jeremiah Gilbert, among others, give us some depth on our staff.”
The Redhounds will face off against a tough schedule in 2022, starting with their opening game of the year versus Perry County Central at home on March 17. They will take on the top teams within the region, in addition to facing off in the Clinch River Challenge tournament in Clinton County, Tenn., and hosting the David Iery Invitational.
Philpot said that he is excited to start the season and believes he has a team that can have yet another successful year.
“At this point in the season I think we have worked hard enough to put ourselves in a good spot. We just have to realize that if we don’t keep improving throughout the season then we won’t end up where we want to be. We are playing a very challenging schedule this year to drive that development that we are looking for,” said Philpot. “I know a lot of other teams in the region return a lot of their teams from last year but if you line the rosters up and let me choose which one I want, I’m taking my guys every day of the week. This is a fun group to work with and I’m excited to see what this season holds for them.”
