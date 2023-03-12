WILLIAMSBURG — Jeremy Shope’s Whitley County Colonels are looking to get back on top of the 13th Region with eight players returning from last season’s 27-11 squad.
The Colonels have a bad taste in their mouths after seeing their 13-game win streak come to an end during a 7-3 stunning loss to Middlesboro during first round action of the 13th Region Tournament.
Shope believes his team has the ability to make another run at the 50th District, and 13th Region titles.
“In order for us to be successful this year we need to be a player-led team,” he said. “We need to hold each other accountable and enjoy our teammate’s successes. Success is not given, it is earned.”
Returning for the Colonels are juniors Tyler Rose (OF/P), Matthew Wright (2B/SS), Bryce Anderson (SS/P), seniors Andrew Stack (OF), Mason Croley (U/P), Sam Harp (OF/P), Grant Zehr (OF/1B/P), and Sophomore RJ Osborne 3B/P.
“This is going to be a fun team to coach,” Shope admitted. “We return a lot of experience. This group has won a district and region championship. Looking forward to watch them grow and see who the next person is that steps up and leads this team. Baseball season is a lot of games, and we hope to get better through the highs and lows of it. We always want to be peaking at the right time. We always have high expectations.”
Sam Harp led the state last year in hits. He had 64 hits, .485 BA, 19 doubles, two triples, four home runs, and 30 RBI.
“He is a very good defensive outfielder for us as well,” Shope said. “Croley hit .358, and had 13 doubles, one triple, three home runs, and 39 RBI. He is a very versatile defender who can play multiple positions and is one of our top arms.”
Anderson hit .327 with nine doubles, two triples, one home run, and 36 RBI.
“He played shortstop where he continues to improve,” Shope said. “He’s very athletic and is going to be one of our top arms. Matthew Wright hit .320 with seven doubles, and 23 RBI. He is a defensive specialist in the middle infield. He had a .952 fielding percentage.”
Stack hit .304 with 10 doubles, two triples, two home runs, and 25 RBI.
“He’s an outfielder who can run,” Shope said. “He tracks the ball well.”
Shope said Zehr was a surprise offensively for Whitley County last year.
“He seemed to always find a way on,” Shope said. “He hit .373 and had an on-base percentage of .500. He had half the at-bats as our top guys and still drove in 13 runs. He plays first and outfield. He is also one of our top arms.”
Whitley County’s main strength could very well be its pitching staff, led by two seniors, and three juniors.
Croley was 3-1, with one save, a 2.29 ERA, 57 Ks, and 23 walks.
“Mason’s velocity has jumped and he has gotten a better feel for his off-speed,” Shope said.
Zehr was 6-4 with one save, a 3.03 ERA, 51 Ks and 19 walks.
“Grant has worked hard this offseason,” Shope said. “His off-speed has gotten really good. When he locates his fastball, he’s going to be tough to beat.”
Rose was 3-0 last season with a 2.54 ERA, 26 Ks, and eight walks.
“Tyler has jumped in velocity,” Shope said. “He hides his fastball well. He is getting a better feel for his off-speed.
“Brady Bargo has worked extremely hard this offseason,” he added. “He changes speeds, and hitters have a hard time timing him up. Excited for him this year. Bryce Anderson was 2-0 with 17 strikeouts, and seven walks. I am excited for Bryce this year on the mound. He has potential to be our top arm. His fastball is electric and his off speed can be dominant.”
A tough district slate of six games awaits Shope’s Colonels. He feels whoever comes out of the 50th District has a good shot at winning the 13th Region championship.
“We play in a very tough district with South Laurel, Corbin, and Williamsburg. Very tough playing six regular season district games and then going into a single elimination district tournament,” he said. “We look forward to playing that competition.
“I feel like anyone that makes it out of our district can have a chance at winning a region championship,” Shope added. “Someone out of our district has won the region for several years. Our goal will always be to win the region championship. There are several good well-coached teams in our region. It’s tough winning a single elimination tournament in baseball. You just hope your peaking at the right time and you catch some breaks. We’re not going to focus on the scoreboard. We’re going to focus on getting better every day. There are no regrets if you come to work everyday and get after it.”
Shope hopes another tough schedule will have his team ready for what lies ahead once postseason play begins.
“I always like putting a tough schedule together. We play some really good teams from our state,” he admitted. “Baseball is really good in the state of Kentucky. We play good teams from Southeastern Kentucky, Central, Kentucky, and Western Kentucky. I look forward to watching this team grow through the ups and downs of a 30-plus games season.
“We have some really good coaches in the 13th Region,” Shope added. “Many teams have an arm that can beat you. I try to expose my team to as many good arms as we can. We get a lot of people's top arms. Nothing better than going out and having to compete against that. We try not to focus on anyone else but ourselves. We control what we do on a day to day basis. We have to look at ourselves in the mirror. We have to hold each other accountable.”
