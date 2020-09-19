The Somerset Briar Jumpers showed out in their 2020 William Clark Field debut and on their senior night with a 48-13 victory over the Williamsburg Yellow Jackets on Friday.
While there was a lot of good football played by the Jumpers last night, Somerset continued to suffer from penalty mistakes. Last week, Somerset head coach Robbie Lucas stated that he was not pleased with the penalty sloppiness, and it was more of the same this week. "Glad to have the win but over two games we have developed a pattern of game killing penalties and plays," said coach Lucas. "Impossible to develop continuity and reach our goals until we get past those mistakes."
Although Somerset has had a bad case of the penalty bug, they have also shown a lot of explosive offensive potential. This weeks top performer was senior quarterback Kaiya Sheron, who led the charge with 252 total yards (239 passing, 13 rushing) and 4 touchdowns (2 passing, 2 rushing). He did this in two and a half quarters of play.
Other key offensive performers for the Jumpers include junior Chase Doan who rushed for 101 yards and 2 touchdowns on 11 carries, and senior Ricky Gilemore who caught 5 passes for 95 yards and a touchdown.
Although in the end the Jumpers more than got the best of the Yellowjackets, Williamsburg put together a nice opening drive to take the lead in the first quarter.
Williamsburg quarterback Sydney Bowen connected with receiver Gavon Thomas multiple times throughout their opening series, and punctuated the drive drive with a 10-yard touchdown to Thomas to help the Yellowjackets to a 7-0 lead early.
The Jumpers quickly struck back when Sheron completed back to back passes to Gilemore to get inside the Williamsburg 5-yard line, and then senior Mikey Garland finished their opening dive with a 3-yard rushing touchdown on a sweep. Junior Christian Whitis booted through the point after attempt to tie up the game at 7-7 with five minutes left in the first quarter.
Somerset forced a quick three and out to get back to work on offense as quick as possible. Completions from Sheron to senior receiver Kade Grundy, and Gilemore, as well as carries by Doan worked the ball inside just inside the Williamsburg 10-yard line. On first and goal from the 9, Sheron carried the ball 9-yards to the end zone to give his Jumpers a lead late in the first quarter.
A tackle for loss by senior defensive lineman Dyllan Keith, and a batted down pass by sophomore Jacob Smith led to the second straight Yellowjacket punt.
The Jumpers took over on their own 40-yard line, but quickly got into Williamsburg territory with a completion from Sheron to sophomore Jerrod Smith. After a couple carries by Doan, one by Sheron, and a completion from Sheron to Grundy, Sheron found junior receiver Gavin Stevens on the right sideline and he was able to cut left past the safety and take the ball to the end zone for a 29-yard touchdown. This and an unsuccessful PAT put the Jumpers ahead 20-7.
After a short gain and an incomplete pass by Bowen on first and second down, sophomore Jumper defensive back Hayden Dick forced another three and out with a pass breakup on third down. Not only did the Jumpers force a three three and out, but Yellowjacket punter Riley Chinn was dropped by a host of Jumpers before he got his kick off to give Somerset the ball on the Williamsburg 1-yard line.
Sheron powered it in for his second rushing touchdown of the night on first and goal to give the Jumpers a 27-7 lead with nine and a half minutes left in the first half.
On the Yellow Jackets' next drive, Dick broke up another two passes, and Williamsburg got flagged for two false starts which eventually led to a fourth and eleven situation on the Jumper 26-yard line. Bowen completed a short pass to Thomas, but it was short of the first down and the Yellowjackets turned it over on downs.
The next Jumper drive was plagued by penalties and after numerous penalty plays in a row and an incompletion by Sheron, the Jumpers were stuck in a fourth and thirteen situation on the Yellow Jacket 45-yard line. Grundy went on to punt but saw on opening on the left side of the field. He took off, broke multiple tackles and converted on the fake punt attempt.
With the offense back in business, Sheron completed back to back passes to Gilemore, and on the second completion, Sheron rolled right evading Yellow Jacket pressure and threw a bullet to Gilmore in the right corner of the end zone for a 13-yard touchdown. The score and PAT by Whitis put the Jumpers up 34-7 heading into halftime.
After the break, the Jumpers wore down the Williamsburg defense even more with a strong rushing attack on their opening offensive drive of the half. Doan, Jerrod Smith, and Guy Bailey all carried the ball throughout the drive, along with one completion from Sheron to Stevens. Doan finished off the drive with a 13-yard rushing touchdown, which was his first in a Somerset uniform.
Later in the third quarter, Doan busted off a 43-yard run, and then ended that same drive with a 3-yard touchdown to push his Jumpers to a 48-7 lead with just under six minutes left in the third quarter.
After that drive, Somerset began to work in a lot of their depth players and younger Jumpers. The second team defense ended up surrendering a second Yellow Jacket touchdown. The score was a 9-yard run by Bronson Bates. This gave the game its final score of 48-13, and the second team Jumpers closed out the game.
When asked about improvements from last week, and what he would like to continue to see improve, coach Lucas said "Not much improvements in penalties. I felt like we played much more physical and we finished all but two drives. Still much more room for growth. As stated, penalties need to be cleaned up."
The Jumper win in their opening game and on their senior night gave them a 2-0 record on the season and next week they travel to Russellville to face off with the 1-1 Russellville Panthers Friday night.
"We need to continue our mental growth and do a better job in our weekly preparation," said coach Lucas. "We have two pre district games left and we need to vastly improve before district."
