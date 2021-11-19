PIKEVILLE — Williamsburg hung tough, but in the end, Pikeville just had too many weapons.
The Panthers showed why they are ranked No. 1 in Class A by handing the Yellow Jackets a 50-21 loss while ending their season in the process.
Williamsburg quarterback Sydney Bowen finished with three rushing touchdowns but it wasn’t enough as the Yellow Jackets finished the season with an 8-4 record.
After both teams struggled to get anything going on offense for most of the first quarter, Pikeville got on the scoreboard with 46 seconds remaining in the first quarter as Blake Birchfield scored from two-yards out to give the Panthers a 6-0 lead.
Pikeville’s lead grew to 12-0 with 10:46 left in the second quarter after Isaac McNamee hit Wade Hensley in stride with a 38-yard touchdown strike.
Williamsburg answered and cut its deficit to 12-7 thanks to a one-yard touchdown run by Bowen with 6:47 left in the first half.
The Yellow Jackets made another defensive stop but failed to take advantage as the Panthers’ defense made a huge play, recording a safety at the 3:03 mark of the second quarter while increasing their lead to 14-7.
The duo of McNamee and Hensley hooked up again, this time from seven yards out with 1:11 remaining in the first half, extending Pikeville’s cushion to 21-7.
The Yellow Jackets fumbled the ensuing kickoff, and the Panthers recovered, setting up McNamee’s 23-yard touchdown pass to Zac Lockhart, making the score 28-7.
Williamsburg answered with no time remaining in the first half as Bowen’s second rushing touchdown of the game, a three-yarder cut the Yellow Jackets’ deficit to 28-14 at halftime.
Pikeville began to pull away in the third quarter, scoring on its opening drive. Brenden Anthony scored on a three-yard run with 9:59 remaining in the third quarter, pushing the Panthers’ advantage to 35-14.
Pikeville added another touchdown with 5:14 left in the third quarter as McNamee and Grant Scott hooked up on a 29-yard score, pushing its lead to 42-14.
The Panthers added another score while Bowen added his third rushing touchdown to finish the scoring in the game.
