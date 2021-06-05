MCKEE — Lynn Camp’s stay in the 13th Region Baseball Tournament was short-lived after falling to Middlesboro, 11-1, during first-round action.
The Wildcats (10-10) scored a run in the first inning but were shut out the remainder of the game.
Ian Santiago recorded Lynn Camp’s lone hit in the game while Chance Wyatt took the loss on the mound, allowing six hits but no earned runs.
Spencer Gilbert also pitched, allowing five hits and five earned runs in the loss. Lynn Camp committed four errors that led to five unearned runs.
