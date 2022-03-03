CORBIN — After 15 lead changes during the first 23 minutes, Brad Sizemore’s Bell County Bobcats managed to break free from Corbin, and used an 8-0 run at the end of the third quarter to eventually power past the Redhounds with a 57-45 win during Thursday’s first-round action of the 13th Region Boys Tournament.
It was nip and tuck for almost three quarters before the Bobcats’ deliberate style of play finally broke the game open, allowing Bell County to advance while eliminating the Redhounds during the process.
“We have a nucleus of kids back, but we have to learn from this,” Corbin coach Tony Pietrowski said. “I like our talent level and I like our work ethic. We have to get better in some areas. I thought we panicked a few times and lost our composure. We’re not very good when we don’t pass the ball. It’s hard with a loss with young kids, but we have to grow from this and be a better team because of it next season.”
The game was tied at nine apiece entering the second quarter while Bell County held a slim 19-18 edge at halftime before seeing Corbin take its final lead of the game 20 seconds into the third quarter after a basket by Hayden Llewelyn.
Dalton Stepp’s two free throws after a technical gave the Bobcats the lead for good with 3:20 remaining in the period.
A basket by Dawson Woolum combined with two baskets by Cameron Burnett extended Bell County’s advantage to 34-26 entering the fourth quarter.
The Redhounds got as close as two points (36-34) with 5:42 remaining (Llewelyn old-fashioned 3-point play) and trimmed the Bobcats’ advantage to 42-39 at the 4:14 mark after a 3-point basket by Carter Stewart but Bell County closed the game out with a 15-6 run to pick up the 12-point victory.
Woolum led all scorers with 18 points. He also had five rebounds and three assists. Cameron Burnett scored 14 points while finishing with nine rebounds.
“We did a super job on him (Dawson Woolum) in the first half and pretty good in the third quarter, but we had to change some things up when we got down and it seemed we couldn’t play at the pace we had been playing and he was able to do what he does,” Pietrowski said. “Hat’s off to him. He kind of took over in the fourth quarter.”
The Bobcats shot an efficient 19-of-37 from the floor, including 7-of-14 from 3-point range. They were outrebounded, 30-21.
“Our number one focus coming down here was to be in a close game at halftime,” Bell County coach Brad Sizemore said. “We didn’t know what to expect because this is the first time this group has made it here to play. Corbin is too good and too well-coached for us to be down eight to 10 and to come back. We wanted to be very patient and not take early shots in the possession.”
Llewelyn led Corbin with 13 points while Brody Wells finished with 10 points and seven rebounds.
The Redhounds were 19-of-52 from the floor while connecting on only 1-of-13 shot attempts from beyond the 3-point line.
Bell County 57, Corbin 45
Corbin 9 9 8 19 45
Bell County 9 10 15 23 57
Corbin (45) — Llewelyn 13, Curry 4, Worley 7, Stewart 9, Wells 10, Pietrowski 2.
Bell County (57) — McCune 3, Woolum 18, Stepp 8, Callebs 5, Hoskins 9, Burnett 14.
