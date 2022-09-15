WILLIAMSBURG — Coming off a 10-1 win over Barbourville Tuesday, the Colonels stayed red hot with an 8-1 win over Oneida Baptist Institute. This was the second win in a row for Whitley County, and their first district win of the season. The Colonels improved to an overall 6-5 on the season with their win Thursday night.
Brent Grimes and Matthew Sawyers scored three goals each for the Colonels. Johnny Parra and Jacob Senters each added one goal with two assists on the night. Luke Faulkner also contributed an assist in the win.
Coach Michael Branham was very happy with the performance of his team.
“I’m really proud of how we battled back the second half,” stated Branham. “We went up 4-1 at the half and were able to extend our lead to 8-1 and never looked back.”
The Colonels suffered a few minor injuries during the win.
“We are going to try and get rested up and healthy before Saturday and our trip to South Laurel next week," Coach Branham continued. “They are much improved, and we will need to have the whole team ready to go.”
Next up for the Colonels will be a home game against Great Crossing on September 17. Whitley will prepare for another district matchup as they travel to South Laurel next Tuesday, September 20.
