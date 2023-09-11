LIBERTY — Whitley County star Autumn Sawyers turned in another stellar performance on Monday, leading the Lady Colonels to a 6-1 victory on the road against Casey County.
Sawyers scored four goals, and finished with two assists, and now has 41 goals and 23 assists on the season.
“We possessed the ball very well tonight,” Whitley County coach Mike Sawyers said. “We settled it down and controlled the majority of the game. Casey is a a very physical team and we handled that very well tonight.”
Deserae Haynes added two goals and an assist in the win while Aliya Nugent, Madison Earls and Gabby Dees each had one assist.
The Lady Colonels will travel to play North Laurel Thursday at 6 p.m.
