WILLIAMSBURG — Whitley County’s Autumn Sawyers started her junior campaign off on the right foot, scoring six goals while recording three assists during the Lady Colonels’ 10-0 win over Middlesboro.
Sawyers is coming off a sophomore season that saw her lead Whitley County with 29 goals, and 14 assists.
The Lady Colonels (1-0) scored early and often during their win against the Lady Yellow Jackets, and never looked back.
“We started the season off just like we wanted to coming out strong,” Whitley County coaching staff of Mike and Kelly Sawyers said in a joint statement. “With the 2A tournament next week we needed the team to be able to move the ball well and finish. The girls put in a solid performance in the first half making it 7-0 and by the end of the game defense allowed only 3 shots on our goalie. We are not looking to come out as runner up next week, we are looking to bring home the 2A title and we believe they can do just that.”
Deserae Haynes added three goals, Kim White finished with a goal and an assist, Katie Young had 2 assists while Olivia Richardson, Madison Earls, and Brileigh Logan each had one assist apiece.
“We have seven seniors this year and eight juniors leading the team this year along with some solid sophomore and nine incoming freshmen,” the Sawyers said.
