WILLIAMSBURG — Whitley County’s Autumn Sawyers added four more goals to her resume, and now has a team-best 37 on the season while leading the Lady Colonels to an 8-2 victory over Casey County on Tuesday.
Whitley County (7-2) was coming off a 10-0 loss to Lexington Catholic, and outscored the Lady Rebels 5-0 in the second half to pull off the six-goal win.
“We started out very flat tonight and Casey County took advantage of it,” Whitley County coach Michael Sawyers said. “We ended the half with a 3-2 lead. We made adjustments at the half and the girls started playing our game and good things started happening.
“Our defense shut them down and our offense put them in the net,” he added. “Autumn Sawyers had four goals and four assists, Deserae Haynes had three goals and two assists, and Aliya Nugent had one goal. Madison Earls and Kimberlee White had one assists each.”
The Lady Colonels will be back in action Monday on the road against Casey County again.
