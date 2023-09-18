HARLAN — After being shutout by North Laurel this past Thursday, Whitley County returned the favor to Harlan County on Monday.
The Lady Colonels received a six-goal, five-assist game from Autumn Sawyers to knock off the Lady Black Bears, 10-0.
Sawyers now possesses a 13th Region-best 47 goals, and 28 assists on the season.
Sawyers’ 47 goals in a season rank second in 13th Region history. She is just three goals away from breaking the 13th Region and Whitley County girls soccer program record of Reis Anderson, who currently holds both records with 49 goals.
“We played a good game tonight,” Whitley County coach Michael Sawyers said. “We controlled the tempo of the game from the start. Our center mid, Madison Earls, picked up the speed of the game for us and the girls fed off of her energy.”
Deserae Haynes had three goals and two assists, Kimberlee White had one goal and one assist while Andrea Dees and Makayla Strunk both had one assist apiece.
Whitley County will be back in action Thursday on the road at 5:30 p.m. against Corbin.
Thursday’s Game
North Laurel’s second 49th District win of the season came in a big way on Thursday.
Four different players scored to help the Lady Jaguars score a season-high 10 goals during their 10-0 shutout win over Whitley County.
North Laurel (7-2, 2-1) scored eight goals in the first half while adding two more in the second half, ending the match with 28:58 remaining.
“Really proud of our team, we came off a hard loss to South and had things to work on, but our team showed up tonight ready to play,” North Laurel coach Courtney Miller said. “Whitley County has speed and had some great shots on goal that didn’t fall in their favor tonight.”
Makayla Mastin led North Laurel with four goals while Lauren Crouch, Haley Combs, and Mikaela Barnett each finished with two goals apiece.
Mastin (two assists), Roslyn Valentine (one assist) both assisted goals in the win.
“Hats off to our seniors tonight, all seven seniors played a great game and it was a bittersweet last home game,” Miller said. “You want to win, but playing that last game is hard, especially when it ends early. We are thankful for their hard work and dedication to the soccer program and excited for the rest of the season with them.”
The loss dropped the Lady Colonels to 8-3 overall, and 0-2 against district opponents.
