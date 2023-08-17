BARBOURVILLE — The duo of Autumn Sawyers and Deserae Haynes proved to be too much for Perry County Central to handle during the Kentucky 2A Section 7 championship on Thursday.
Sawyers scored five goals while Haynes added three goals to help the Lady Colonels remain perfect at 3-0 with an impressive 10-0 win over the Lady Commodores.
Sawyers was coming off an eight-goal effort from just two days ago, and now leads the team with 17 goals.
Whitley County has scored at least 10 goals in each of its first three games and has now outscored its opponents, 33-1, this season.
Sawyers scored the Lady Colonels’ first three goals to give her team a 3-0 edge heading into the 20-minute mark. Haynes followed with her first goal before Sawyers found the back of the net again.
Haynes came back and scored two consecutive goals before Sawyers and Valora Sears each scored to give Whitley County a 9-0 lead at halftime.
Gabbi Hunt’s goal 15 minutes into the second half gave Whitley County the 10-goal win.
The Lady Colonels are scheduled to be back in action at home Monday against McCreary Central.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.