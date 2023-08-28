MONTICELLO — Michael Sawyers’ Whitley County Lady Colonels continue to roll, capturing their sixth win of the young season on the road Monday against Wayne County.
Led by Autumn Sawyers’ four goals, the Lady Colonels (6-2) scored early and often, knocking off the Lady Cardinals, 6-2.
“Wayne County is a very physical team but our defense was up to the task,” Sawyers said. “Our goalie Zoie Moore and defensive back Andrea Dees played amazing tonight. Our midfielders and forwards settled in and played a solid game also.
“Autumn Sawyers had four goals and two assists, and Deserae Haynes and Madison Earls had one goal and one assist each,” he added. “Val Sears had one goal while Aliyah Nugent and Kim White had one assist each.”
The Lady Colonels will be back in action Saturday during the Kentucky 2A Soccer championships. The Lady Colonels’ first round opponent will be Lexington Catholic with the game scheduled for a 10 a.m. start.
Saturday’s Game
WILLIAMSBURG — Michael Sawyers’ Whitley County Lady Colonels got back on track on Saturday after their loss to South Laurel last week.
Whitley County improved to 5-1 while scoring in double digits for the fifth time this season after routing Knott County Central with a 10-0 decision.
“We played a good game tonight,” Sawyer said. “We passed the ball very well and our defensive line held them to only four shots on goal.”
Autumn Sawyers led the way with four goals and an assist, and now has 29 goals on the season. Deserae Haynes finished with four goals, and two assists while Kimberlee White had one goal and one assist, and Macie Carr had one goal. Brileigh Logan finished with two assists and Makayla Strunk had one assist.
Whitley County will be back in action Monday on the road against Wayne County.
Thursday’s Game
WILLIAMSBURG — What many thought was going to be a battle to the end, turned out to be all South Laurel during Thursday’s 50th District matchup between the Lady Cardinals and Whitley County.
The Lady Colonels came into the game with a perfect 4-0 record while outscoring their opponents 44-1, but they left with a 9-2 defeat as South Laurel improved to 3-1, and 1-0 against 50th District opponents.
“We knew playing at Whitley, with their recent wins, it would be a challenge,” South Laurel coach Lora Rison said. “We were able to get several shots off in the first half, which built some momentum. In the second half, the team really put together what we’ve been working on at practice, with several players scoring, controlling the midfield, and defense stepping up.”
Trinity Rogers led South Laurel with three goals while Gracie Hoskins and Morgan Taylor each added two goals apiece. Josie Gill and Ella Rison also scored goals in the win for the Lady Cardinals.
Whitley County’s lone goals were by Deserae Haynes and Autumn Sawyers.
The game was tied at two apiece after Sawyers’ goal during the 28th minute.
Gill’s goal at the 31st minute triggered seven unanswered goals by the Lady Cardinals, and they never looked back.
A goal by Hoskins gave South Laurel a 4-2 lead at halftime while three goals by Rogers, and goals from Rison and Hoskins wrapped up the win for the Lady Cardinals.
