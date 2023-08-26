WILLIAMSBURG — Whitley County’s Matthew Sawyers set the boys’ soccer program record of most goals scored in a game on Saturday with eight, as the Colonels dominate Knott Central, winning 14-0.
Sawyers’ eight goals rank ninth all time in the state as Walden’s Siba Mohammed’s record of 11 in 1998 against Spencer County still stands.
Sawyers also joined his sister Autumn, who set the girls’ soccer program’s record with eight goals last week.
“About six minutes in, we put the ball in the back of the net and never looked back,” Whitley County coach Michael Branham said. “We were without a few starting defenders today, so I’m proud of how our defense stepped up and possessed it well from the back to build up the attack. Six different guys found the back of the net and eight different players assisted. I feel like we are focused as we look forward to playing another district match on Tuesday.”
Sawyers led the way with eight goals, and two assists while Canaan Parsons finished with two goals. Joseph Knuckles, Jacob Senters, Kavon Rider, and Brody Moses each scored a goal apiece for Whitley County (5-2).
Senters finished with three assists, Rowen Walters had two assists while Hunter Mays, Chris Strickland, Moses, Logan Kelley, and Tucker Hale each had an assist apiece.
