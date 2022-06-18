Photos submitted
Savannah and Sadie Hoffman both had impressive showings during this past weekend’s S3DA State Tournament. Sadie Hoffman placed second overall in youth pins while Savannah Hoffman turned in a second place effort in young adult pins.
Denise Marie Hinkle, age 55, of Corbin, KY, passed away on June 14, 2022, at St. Joseph London. Born in Campbell County, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Elizabeth Stewart Miller. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with her husband, Kenneth. Denise was Kenneth's devoted fishin…
Ricky Glenn Saylor, 64, of Rockholds, died Tuesday, June 7, 2022. He was the son of the late Richard Dylan and Iva Saylor. Funeral service was Saturday, June 11, at Knox Funeral Home. Burial was at Barbourville Cemetery.
