Baseball
Jon Hooker Memorial Classic
Game Two
North Laurel 11, Pulaski County 8
Walt Hellard had a home run, two hits, four RBI, and two runs scored to help guide the Jaguars past Pulaski County, 11-8.
North Laurel held a comfortable 11-2 lead before the Maroons rallied and scored six runs in the top of the seventh.
EJ Allen got the win, tossing 6 2/3 of an inning while striking out three batters.
Allen, and Chase Keen each finished with two hits, two RBI, and one run scored apiece while Kyler Elza, and Matthew Sanders each finished with a hit, and an RBI. Andrew Cupp drove in a run while J. Douglas Gilliam scored three times. Corey Broughton scored twice in the win.
Game One
North Laurel 2, Southwestern 1
The Jaguars took advantage of an error, and managed to pull off a 2-1 win over Southwestern.
North Laurel’s Chase Keen hit a grounder in the bottom of the seventh that was misplayed, allowing J. Douglas Gilliam to score, giving the Jaguars a one-run win.
Blaize Jones, and Andrew Cupp turned in stellar efforts on the mound. Jones tossed six innings, allowing two hits, and one earned run while striking out seven batters. Cupp tossed an inning of scoreless, and hitless ball.
Kyler Elza went 2-for-3 at the plate for North Laurel while Walt Hellard had a hit, and scored once. EJ Allen finished with a hit while Jones drove in a run. J. Douglas Gilliam also scored a run.
Game Two
South Laurel 13, Pulaski County 3
The Cardinals have now won 7-of-10 after crushing past Pulaski County on Saturday, 13-3.
South Laurel (17-14) used a seven-run fourth inning to break the game open as Keaton Creech impressed on the mound with a complete game effort. He allowed seven hits, and struck out six batters while giving up only two earned runs.
Ayden Smith had a big game at the plate, going 2-for-5 with a home run, and four RBI while scoring twice. Waylon Hensley went 2-for-4 with three RBI, and two runs scored while Hunter Bundy was 2-for-3 with an RBI, and two runs scored. Ashton Garland finished with a hit and two runs scored while Jack Vaughn, and Vincent Sizemore each drove in a run apiece. Cole Harville has a hit, and scored once while Alex Collett was 1-for-1. Will Alsip, and Creech each finished with a run scored apiece.
Game One
South Laurel 9, Southwestern 5
The Cardinals fell behind briefly, 5-2, in the third inning before scoring seven unanswered runs to defeat Southwestern, 9-5.
South Laurel took advantage of five errors by the Warriors, and six walks.
Cole Harville got the win, allowing 10 hits, and only two earned runs while striking out two batters.
Keaton Creech led the way at the plate with two hits, three RBI, and one run scored while Vincent Sizemore, and Jack Vaughn each delivered two hits apiece. Harville, and Hunter Bundy each had a hit, and drove in two runs.
Whitley County Doubleheader
Game 2
Whitley County 3, Great Crossing 2
The Colonels received an impressive pitching effort from Grant Zehr to improve to 28-3 on the season thanks to a 3-2 victory over Great Crossing.
Zehr scattered seven hits while allowing two earned runs. He also finished with three strikeouts.
The game was tied at two apiece when RJ Osborne’s run-scoring single drove in Sam Harp for the game-winning run.
Osborne, Matthew Wright, and Hunter Wilson each had a hit, and an RBI apiece while Harp had a hit, and a run scored. Zehr, and Shane Parker each had a run scored apiece.
Game One
Whitley County 7, Simon Kenton 0
A seven-run second inning proved to be enough for the Colonels to hand Simon Kenton a 7-0 loss.
Whitley County received another solid pitching effort from Mason Croley, who notched the win while tossing five innings. He allowed one hit and struck out two batters while Luke Alamein pitched the final two innings, allowing no hits or runs while striking out a batter.
Shane Parker turned in a perfect 3-for-3 effort at the plate, finishing with an RBI, and a run-scored. Matthew Wright, and Tyler Rose each had a hit, an RBI, and a run scored apiece. Hunter Wilson finished with a hit, and an RBI while Grant Zehr had a hit, and scored once. RJ Osborne drove in a run while Andrew Stack scored once.
Fastpitch
Rockcastle County 8, South Laurel 2
Despite outhitting Rockcastle County, 10-9, South Laurel dug itself an 8-0 hole and never recovered, falling to the Lady Rockets, 8-2.
Rockcastle County scored five runs in the first two inning while adding three more in the top of the fourth to make the score, 8-0, in the Lady Rockets’ favor, and they never looked back.
Madison Worley took the loss, lasting only 1 1/3 of an inning while giving up six hits, and five earned runs. Kenzie Williams pitched 5 2/3 of an inning, surrendering three hits, and three earned runs while striking out five batters.
Worley led the Lady Cardinals with two hits, one RBI, and one run scored while Hannah Carnes finished with two hits, and one run scored. Addison Baker also had two hits while Skye Lawson finished with a hit, and an RBI. Aubree Laster, Morgan Jackson, and Bailey Frazier each finished with a hit apiece.
Lynn Camp 13, Berea 3
The Lady Wildcats build a 10-0 lead before pulling out a 13-3 win over Berea to improve to 15-14.
Another solid pitching effort by Jorja Carnes allowed Lynn Camp to win its third game in a row.
Carnes struck out nine batters in six innings of work while allowing eight hits, and three earned runs.
She also had a big day at the plate, totaling three hits, three RBI, and two doubles while Haylie Gray finished with two hits, five RBI, and two runs scored. Lauren Partin delivered two hits, one RBI, and one run scored while Cambree Prewitt finished with two hits, an RBI, and two runs scored. Lily Henize had two hits, and scored twice while Allison Messer finished with a hit, and scored three times. Julie Moore drove in a run, and scored once.
Tim Short Classic
Game Two
North Laurel 3, Letcher Central 2
Seventh grader Emma Carl picked up her team-best 10th win after limiting Letcher Central to only two runs and five hits during North Laurel’s 3-2 win.
The Lady Jaguars improved to 28-2 after dropping their first game since March 28 earlier in the day.
Bella Sizemore had a hit, two RBI, and one run scored while Ellie Adams collected a hit, and an RBI. Emily Sizemore, and Saige McClure each finished with two hits, and one run scored apiece. Braylee Fawbush also had a hit.
Game One
Perry Central 6, North Laurel 2
The Lady Jaguars suffered their first loss since March 28, as Perry Central snapped North Laurel’s 21-game win streak with a 6-2 victory.
The game was tied at one apiece entering the fifth inning when the Lady Commodores scored three runs to make the score, 4-1. They added two more runs in the fifth inning to take a 6-1 lead while North Laurel managed to cut its deficit to 6-2 with a run in the bottom of the sixth.
Reagan Isaac took the loss, allowing two hits and three earned runs in five innings of work. She finished with one strikeout. Emma Carl pitched an inning, allowing three hits, and two earned runs.
Katie Sams led North Laurel with two hits, and one run scored while Bella Finley, Ellie Adams, and Braylee Fawbush each had a hit apiece.
