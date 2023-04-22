Baseball
Corbin 8, Powell, Tenn. 5
Redhound senior Cameron Combs was a triple away from hitting for the cycle, finishing 3-for-3 at the plate with a home run, a double, five RBI, and one run scored during Corbin’s 8-5 win over Powell, Tenn.
The Redhounds led 6-4 entering the sixth inning before adding two runs to put the game away, improving to 15-5 while winning their 10th matchup out of their last 11 games.
Walker Landrum finished 2-for-3 with one RBI while Mikey Neal had a hit, and an RBI. Kade Elam finished with a hit, and two runs scored while Bradric Helton, Jacob Baker, and Jeremiah Gilbert each finished with a hit apiece.
Ethan Abner got the win, tossing two innings while allowing four hits, and two earned runs. He struck out one batter. Lucas Tarvin came in relief of Abner, and pitched two hitless innings while one earned run, and striking out a batter. Elam picked up the save, slamming the door shut in the final three inning while allowing two hits, and striking out two batters.
Game Two
Shelby County 15, North Laurel 4
The Jaguars (10-11) saw their four-game win streak fall to the wayside after dropping a 15-4 decision to Shelby County.
North Laurel trailed 2-1 after the first inning before Shelby County scored seven unanswered runs to out the game away.
Chase Keen went 3-for-4 at the plate for the Jaguars, driving in two runs while Andrew Cupp also drove in a run. Kyler Elza had a hit, and scored twice while EJ Allen finished with a hit, and a run scored. Corey Broughton also scored a run while J. Douglas Gilliam finished with two hits.
Game One
North Laurel 13, Lincoln County 6
The Jaguars captured their fourth win in a row and moved to .500 on the season at 10-10 after defeating Lincoln County, 13-6.
North Laurel picked up the win by using a five-run second inning, and a six-run top of the fifth inning to pull away and get the win.
Noah Rush tossed a complete game while allowing seven hits, and four earned runs. He also struck out four batters.
Walt Hellard led the way at the plate with a 2-for-3 effort while driving in two runs, and scoring twice. Blaize Jones, and Corey Broughton each finished with two hits, two RBI, and a run scored apiece. Rush also helped his own cause going 2-for-2 with an RBI while Andrew Cupp finished with a hit, and three RBI while scoring once. Kyler Elza had a hit, and RBI, and two runs scored while EJ Allen finished with a hit, and three runs scored. J. Douglas Gilliam drove in a run while Chase Kenn scored once.
Fastpitch
Game Two
North Laurel 11, West Jessamine 0
The Lady Jaguars wasted little time knocking off West Jessamine, scoring three runs in the first inning, four more in the second, a run in the fourth, and three runs in the fifth to pick up an easy, 11-0 win.
Saige McClure continued to swing a hit bat, hitting her fourth home run of the week while going 3-for-3 with 4 RBI, and two runs scored. Morgan Edwards continued her impressive hitting at the plate, going 3-for-3 with two runs scored while Katie Sams had two hits, two runs scored, and an RBI. Reagan Isaac was 1-for-3 with three RBI, and one run scored while Emily Sizemore finished with a hit, one RBI, and three runs scored. Bella Sizemore drove in a run while Ellie Adams scored once.
Isaac notched the win, tossing five innings while allowing only one hit. She also struck out three batters. She also went 1-for-3 with a home run, three RBI, and one run scored.
Game One
North Laurel 11, Madison Southern 10
The Lady Jaguars looked like they were going to cruise to a win but a late rally by Madison Southern out North Laurel on its heels.
Chris Edward’s squad led 9-4 entering the sixth inning before the Lady Eagles tied the game at nine apiece. The Lady Jaguars responded with two runs in the bottom of the sixth, and held on to win, 11-10.
Emma Carl started the game in the pitcher’s circle, and last two innings, allowing six hits, and three earned runs while Haley Cooper got the win, going 4 1/3 of an inning while allowing nine hits, and two earned runs. Reagan Isaac went 2/3 of an inning, grabbing the save while striking out two batters.
Bella Sizemore led North Laurel’s 17-hit attack with three hits, and an RBI. Cooper turned in a 3-for-3 effort while hitting a home run, and driving in three runs. Katie Sams had two hits, two RBI, and two runs scored while Saige McClure had two hits, two RBI, and scored once. Morgan Edwards went 3-for-4 at the plate, and scored twice. Braylee Fawbush finished with two hits, and an RBI while Emily Sizemore had a hit, and scored twice. Ellie Adams delivered a hit, and scored once while Bella Finley had a hit, and one RBI. Carl finished with a run scored.
