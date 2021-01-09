1

Lynn Camp coach Darrell Hendrix guided his team to a 3-1 start after beating Lee County on Saturday. 

Tri-County Wrap-Up

Girls

Saturday’s Games

Lynn Camp 47, Lee County 24

The Lady Wildcats are now 3-1 for the first time since 2014 after upending Lee County, 47-24.

Lynn Camp didn’t get its third win last season until Feb. 12. The Lady Wildcats will be back in action Monday against Barbourville during first round play of the 13th Region All ‘A Classic Tournament.

Whitley County 80, Bell County 74

The Lady Colonels picked up a big early season-win by defeating Bell County in overtime, 80-74.

Whitley County will travel to play Madison Southern on Monday.

