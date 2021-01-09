Tri-County Wrap-Up
Girls
Saturday’s Games
Lynn Camp 47, Lee County 24
The Lady Wildcats are now 3-1 for the first time since 2014 after upending Lee County, 47-24.
Lynn Camp didn’t get its third win last season until Feb. 12. The Lady Wildcats will be back in action Monday against Barbourville during first round play of the 13th Region All ‘A Classic Tournament.
Whitley County 80, Bell County 74
The Lady Colonels picked up a big early season-win by defeating Bell County in overtime, 80-74.
Whitley County will travel to play Madison Southern on Monday.
