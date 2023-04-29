Baseball
Game Two
Harrison County 12, South Laurel 6
The Cardinals were trailing 6-3 entering the fifth inning before Harrison County out the game away with six runs in the bottom half of the inning, and eventually pulling of a 12-6 victory.
Only five of the runs were earned, though.
South Laurel committed six errors in the loss, and finished the game with 10 hits.
Ayden Smith and Alex Collett each finished with a home run apiece. Smith was 2-for-3 with two RBI, and a run scored while Collett was 2-for-3 with two RBI, and two runs scored. Vincent Sizemore turned in a 3-for-4 effort with two runs scored while Will Alsip had two hits. Waylon Hensley had a hit, and an RBI while Hunter Bundy drove in a run, and Jack Vaughn scored once.
Cole Harville took the loss, tossing 3 1/3 of an inning while allowing six hits, two earned runs, and finishing with four strikeouts.
Game One
South Laurel 10, Newport Central Catholic 3
The Cardinals wasted little time taking control of their game against Newport Central Catholic.
An eight-run second inning paved the way for an easy 10-3 South Laurel win.
The Cardinals captured their fourth straight victory behind another stellar pitching effort from Ashton Garland. Garland limited Newport Central Catholic to only five hits while allowing no earned runs, and finishing with four strikeouts. Waylon Hensley pitched the final two innings, giving up two hits, and one earned run while striking out two batters.
Offensively, Keaton Creech led the way with two doubles, two RBI, and two runs scored while Jack Vaughn delivered two hits, two RBI, and one run scored. Garland had two hits, and two runs scored while Vincent Sizemore finished with two hits, and an RBI. Will Alsip was 1-for-2 with two RBI, and two runs scored while Ayden Smith had a hit, an RBI, and a run scored.
Williamsburg 4, McCreary Central 2
The Yellow Jackets snapped a three-game losing skid while capturing their third win since April 3 with a 4-2 victory over McCreary Central.
Williamsburg scored three runs in the first inning before McCreary Central cut its deficit to 3-2 with two runs in the top of the fifth inning.
The Yellow Jackets (10-12) pushed across an insurance run in the bottom of the fifth inning to secure the win.
Casey Kysar tossed a complete game, scattering six hits, and giving up one earned run while striking out three batters.
Isaiah Sizemore went 1-for-2 with two RBI while Bradyn Hopkins collected a hit, an RBI, and scored once. Sydney Bowen finished with a hit, and scored twice while John Davis finished with a hit, and Connor Faulkner scored once.
Game Two
Corbin 10, Wayne County 6
The Redhounds fell behind 2-0 before using a three-run third inning, and a four-run fourth inning to put the game away during their 10-6 win over Wayne County.
The victory snapped Corbin’s three-game losing skid while the Redhounds improved to 16-8.
Noah Cima led the way at the plate with a 2-for-2 effort, which included a home run. He also drove in two runs, and scored twice. Mikey Neal was 2-for-3 with an RBI, and two runs scored while Kade Elam had two hits, which included a home run, while also driving in a run, and scoring twice. Cameron Combs, and Jacob Baker each finished with a hit, an RBI, and two runs scored apiece while Walker Landrum had a hit, and scored once. Jeremiah Gilbert drove in a run while Cam Estep scored once.
Cooper McCauley notched the win, tossing three innings while allowing a hit, and finishing with a strikeout.
Game One
Paintsville 6, Corbin 2
The Redhounds dropped their season-worst third game in a row as Paintsville used a four-run fourth inning to defeat Corbin, 6-2.
Corbin has been outscored 23-8 during the past three games, and couldn’t get much going offensively again against the Tigers.
The Redhounds managed eight hits but also committed three errors that led to five unearned runs.
Bradric Helton started the game, tossing three innings while allowing three hits, and one earned run and striking out three batters. Ethan Abner took the loss, allowing four hits, and no earned runs while finishing with two strikeouts.
Kade Elam had two hits, and a run scored while Walker Landrum also finished with two hits. Cameron Combs finished with a hit, an RBI, and a run scored while Cam Estep delivered a hit, and an RBI. Noah Cima, and Helton each delivered a hit apiece.
Game Two
Buckhorn 5, Lynn Camp 2
The Wildcats took a 1-0 lead in the third inning, but it was short-lived.
Buckhorn answered with a five-run fourth inning, and cruised to a 5-2 doubleheader sweep.
Lynn Camp outhit Buckhorn, 7-3, but two errors, and six walks led to the Wildcats’ downfall.
Peyton Wilson took the loss on the mound despite allowing only three hits, and no earned runs. He also struck out six batters.
Mason Moore led Lynn Camp with a hit, an RBI, and a run scored while Jason Lowe, and Wilson each had a hit, and a run scored apiece. Darren Campbell finished with a hit, and an RBI while Nick Sanders, Micah Engle, and TJ Mills each finished with a hit apiece.
Game One
Lynn Camp 13, Buckhorn 6
The Wildcats built an early three-run lead before Buckhorn tied the game at three apiece in the third inning. Buckhorn put the game away with a six-run fourth inning, and a four-run fifth inning.
Micah Engle connected with three hits, including two doubles, two RBI, and three runs scored. Nick Sanders had two hits, and RBI and two runs scored. Jason Lowe had two hits, and one run scored while TJ Mills went 1-for-3 with an RBI. Mason Moore also scored a run.
Engle took the loss, surrendering two hits and nine earned runs while striking out seven batters. Mills came in relief and pitched an inning, allowing two hits and three earned runs.
Fastpitch
Game Two
Williamsburg 11, Model 1
The Lady Yellow Jackets snapped a five-game losing skid, using a nine-run third inning to pull away from Model and win, 11-1.
Allie Wilson got the win, tossing five innings while allowing two hits, and no earned runs. She also struck out five batters.
Keely Bisschop had a huge game at the plate with two hits, five RBI, and one run scored. Kyli Monhollen finished with a hit, three RBI, and two runs scored while Anna Bargo finished with a hit, an RBI, and a run scored. Kaitlyn Moses collected a hit, and scored twice while Wilson had a hit, and scored once. Erika Glanton, Jasmine Stephens, Chloe Barman, and Makenzie Rice each scored one run apiece.
Game One
Bell County 8, Williamsburg 5, 8 innings
The Lady Bobcats used a four-run eighth inning to knock off Williamsburg, 8-5, after trailing, 4-1, entering the seventh inning.
Mataya Ausmus hit a home run in the win for Bell County while finishing with an RBI, and a run scored. She also pitched eight innings, allowing six hits while allowing only one earned run, and finishing with 10 strikeouts.
Maggie Calloway had a hit, two RBI, and one run scored for the Lady Bobcats while Jordan Muncy delivered a hit, and two RBI.
Kaitlyn Moses led the Lady Yellow Jackets with two hits, two RBI, and one run scored while Chloe Barman, and Jasmine Stephens each finished with a hit, and an RBI apiece. Kyli Monhollen finished with a hit, and a run scored while Makenzie Rice finished with a hit while Erika Glanton scored once.
