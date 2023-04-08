Fastpitch
Game One
Corbin 8, Breathitt County 0
The Lady Redhounds got revenge from losing to Breathitt County earlier this season by defeating the Lady Bobcats, 8-0.
Corbin scored three runs in the second inning, two runs in the third inning, and three more runs in the fifth inning to get the win.
Kallie Housley tossed five innings, allowing only four hits while striking out five batters.
Housley and Morgan Hicks each homered in the win while Bailey Stewart led the way with a 3-for-3 effort. She drove in a run and scored twice.
Game Two
Corbin 5, Marion County 0
The Lady Redhounds won their third in a row while improving to 6-4 after an easy 5-0 victory over Marion County.
Corbin broke open a close game with three runs in the third inning while scoring two insurance runs in the fourth inning.
Danni Foley did the damage at the plate and in the pitcher’s circle. She limited Marion County to only two hits while striking out eight batters. She also went 2-for-2 at the plate with a home run, four RBI, and one run scored.
Baseball
Corbin 2, Russell County 1
Corbin broke a one-all tie in the sixth inning after scoring a run that eventually turned into the game-winner during the Redhounds’ 2-1 victory over Russell County.
Bradric Helton tossed six innings, allowing only two hits and one earned run while fanning nine batters to get the win. Kade Elam notched the save after pitching a spotless seventh inning.
Cameron Combs delivered a hit and RBI in the win.
Game One
Lynn Camp 4, Buckhorn 3
The Wildcats captured their second win of the season by holding on to defeat Buckhorn, 4-3.
Lynn Camp built a 4-0 lead in the third inning but had to hold off a rally by Buckhorn to get the win.
TJ Mills, and Nick Sanders each drove in two runs apiece while Peyton Wilson got the win, tossing three and one/thirds of an inning while allowing three hits and three earned runs. He struck out three batters. Mills got the save, tossing the final one and two/thirds of an inning while holding Buckhorn hitless, and scoreless, and finishing with three strikeouts.
Game Two
Lynn Camp 10, Buckhorn 6
A nine-run fourth inning was all Lynn Camp needed to knock off Buckhorn 10-6, while improving to 3-7 overall.
Darren Campbell finished with two hits and three RBI while TJ Mills had a hit, two RBI, and two runs scored. Ian Agosto, Nick Sanders, and Mason Moore each drove in a run apiece in the win.
Mills tossed one and two/thirds of an inning while allowing no hits, and two earned runs. He struck out three batters. Sanders struck out four batters in three innings of work, allowing two hits and three earned runs while fanning four batters. Jeremiah Dixon tossed one/third of an inning, allowing no earned runs or hits.
