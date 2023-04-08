Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures will dip into the low to mid 30s in most valley locations by early Sunday morning, allowing for frost formation. The most sheltered valleys generally along and north of the Mountain Parkway will drop to around 30 degrees. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast, south central and southeast Kentucky. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&