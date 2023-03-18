Fastpitch
Montgomery County 12, South Laurel 4
Despite receiving home runs from Addison Baker, and Emmie Rice, South Laurel dropped a 12-4 decision to Montgomery County.
Baker led the Lady Cardinals at the plate with two hits, and three RBI, as the Lady Indians outhit South Laurel, 13-5.
The Lady Cardinals also committed seven errors in the loss. Kenzie Williams tossed all six innings, allowing 12 hits, and five earned runs while striking out four batters.
Montgomery County built a 7-0 lead after two innings of play. The Lady Cardinals cut their deficit to 8-4, but the Lady Indians put the game away with four runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Lynn Camp 15, Jellico, Tenn. 1
Allie Messer collected four hits, including her third home run, while driving in three runs, and scoring three times to lead the Lady Wildcats to a 15-1 win over Jellico, Tenn. to improve to 2-1.
Messer also picked up the win in the pitcher’s circle, tossing four inning while allowing only one hit, and no earned runs. She finished with seven strikeouts.
Julie Moore went 2-for-2 at the plate with two RBIs, and two runs scored while Chelsea Hendrickson had two hits, and one run scored. Haylie Gray, and Aniyah Hamilton each had a hit, and two RBIs apiece.
Baseball
South Laurel 8, Fleming County 0
Waylon Hensley was super-sharp on the mound for South Laurel, allowing a hit while striking out seven batters during his seven-inning gem that saw South Laurel beat Fleming County, 8-0.
The Cardinals (2-1) outhit their opponents 9-1, as Ashton Garland continued his hot play at the plate by going 3-for-4 with three runs scored. Cole Harville had two hits, one RBI, and one run scored while Hunter Bundy delivered a hit, two RBI, and a run scored. Jack Vaughn, and Alex Collett each had a hit and an RBI apiece.
South Laurel 13, Fleming County 3
The Cardinals (3-1) jumped on Fleming County early and never looked back, scoring four runs in the first inning, three runs in the second inning, and six runs in the third inning before allowing three runs in the bottom of the third.
Noah Smith got the win on the mound, pitching two innings while allowing a hit, and finishing with a strikeout.
South Laurel outhit Fleming County, -2-1, and took advantage of three errors.
Alex Collett led the way with three hits, two runs scored, and one RBI while Will Alsip finished with two hits, two RBI, and one run scored. Jack Vaughn had a hit, and three RBI.
Whitley County 11, Clay County 9
Despite falling behind 7-0 in the top of the second inning, Whitley County rallied and defeated Clay County, 11-9, during first round action of the Kentucky 2A Sectional Tournament.
The Colonels are now 4-0 after using a three-run bottom of the sixth inning to beat the Tigers.
Sam Haro had two hits, two RBIs, and one run scored at the plate while Bryce Anderson delivered two hits, and two runs scored. Hunter Wilson delivered a hit, and two RBIs while RJ Osborne had a hit and two RBIs.
Grant Zehr pitched three innings, allowing seven hits, and two earned runs while striking out two batters. Mason Croley pitched the final three innings, two hits, and no earned runs while striking out seven batters.
Corbin 15, Perry Central 3
The Redhounds led 5-3 after four innings of play before scoring five runs in both the fifth and sixth innings to wrap-up a 15-3 win over Perry Central during first round action of the Kentucky 2A Sectional.
Kade Elam went a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate with two triples, two RBIs, and two runs scored in the win while Jacob Baker was 3-for-4 with two RBIs, and three runs scored. Cam Estep had two hits, two RBIs, and two runs scored while Noah Cima had a hit and three RBIs. Lucas Tarvin, Walker Landrum, and Mikey Meal each had a hit and an RBI in the win.
Jeremiah Gilbert picked up the win on the mound, tossing four innings while allowing two earned runs, and finishing with five strikeouts.
Elam pitched three innings, allowing one hit and no earned runs while striking out four batters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.